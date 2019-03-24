Recently, Matt Rothschild, executive director for the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, wrote an op/ed column in the Capital Times disparaging Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce for submitting an amicus brief (friend of the court brief) in the case Enbridge Energy Co., Inc. v. Dane County. Rothschild got a lot of facts and context about the case wrong in the process. We need to correct the record.
As he typically does, Rothschild attempts to portray a business as having done something wrong; but in reality, it was government that violated the law. Indeed, the crux of this case cuts directly to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign’s mission: Is Wisconsin a state of laws, where governments apply the law uniformly, or are we a state of men, where government officials are allowed to flagrantly violate laws they do not agree with?
In this case, Enbridge was in the process of appealing two provisions in their conditional use permit to construct a pipeline through the county. The two provisions at issue had been expressly pre-empted by state law during the permitting process.
Initially, Dane County reacted the way good government should when they no longer have authority to take an action — the zoning administrator, at the suggestion of the office of corporation counsel, amended out the unlawful conditions in the permit. The permit still contained several other lawful conditions put in by Dane County supervisors to ensure that the environment was protected. Enbridge made a $10 million infrastructure investment in Dane County based on the county’s decision. This should have been a happy ending to the story for everyone.
Unfortunately, a local special interest group got involved and lobbied the Dane County Zoning and Land Use Regulation Committee to reconsider the permit and reinsert the very permit conditions that Dane County already had acknowledged were unlawful. In essence, this special interest group lobbied the county in favor of violating the law.
Unfortunately, the committee took the side of the special interests, and reinserted the unlawful provisions.
What happened in this case is a subversion of democracy. A small group of elected officials decided they did not have to abide by a law of the state of Wisconsin because they, and a local interest group they rely on for political support, did not like it.
This is the very antithesis of good government and the rule of law. Degrading the rule of law in Wisconsin degrades our representative democracy because it robs the electorate of their voice as spoken through their elected representatives. It’s laughable that Rothschild purports to represent a group that stands up for democracy when he publicly excuses this type of government misbehavior and lawlessness.
Protecting the rule of law is the reason why WMC chose to submit an amicus brief in this case. To clarify, WMC is not a party in the case. We do not have a direct interest in the outcome. We believe that we bring a unique perspective on the case that we hope the court takes into consideration — the concerns of the regulated community that government regulators must follow the law as it is written.
Because of these concerns, WMC has long advocated for ensuring Wisconsin’s regulatory climate is predictable, clear, and even-handed. One way the state goes about creating a predictable regulatory climate is by pre-empting local governments from having unique, overly burdensome regulatory regimes. It often does not make sense to have dozens, or hundreds, of different regulatory schemes. It is impractical at best, and impossible at worst, for businesses to comply with one set of regulations in Sun Prairie, a second set in Monona, a third set in Fitchburg, and so on. Both political parties agree.
There is a long bipartisan history of pre-empting local regulations in order to protect the functionality of important business sectors. Whether it’s pre-empting certain local restrictions on wind turbines, creating uniform standards for regulating the construction of livestock facilities, or ensuring that ridesharing services like Lyft and Uber could operate in the state, all these bills were supported by bipartisan legislative majorities and signed into law under both Democratic and Republican governors.
The facts in this case are clear: Dane County was expressly pre-empted by the state Legislature from implementing the permit conditions being contested in this case. Instead of following the law, a handful of local officials implemented the conditions anyway, and now want the Wisconsin Supreme Court to approve their decision to ignore the law.
Wisconsin courts have a long history of siding with the rule of law in pre-emption cases, and there is no reason to change course now.
Cory Fish is the director of tax, transportation, and legal affairs at Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and is a licensed attorney in Wisconsin. WMC is the state’s chamber of commerce representing over 3,800 businesses of all sizes and in every sector of Wisconsin’s economy.
