Cori Petersen: Removing barriers to school choice would help more low-income kids learn in person

This past fall, many public schools made the decision to go virtual as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this wasn’t the case for most private schools. In fact, according to the National Association of Independent Schools, only 5% of private schools went virtual as of October. This is driving demand for private schools across the country and in Wisconsin.
“I think parents have seen how different schools have responded to the COVID pandemic. Some systems and schools went into a self-protective mode and put student needs in a subordinate place,” said Charles Moore, principal of High Point Christian School in Dane County. “Others stepped into ‘harm's way’ and delivered in-person education despite the potential dangers.”
High Point Christian School, with locations in Mount Horeb and Madison, welcomed 57 new families to their school this past fall. Many parents cited their desire for their children to learn in person as the main reason for coming to the school. But as we celebrate National School Choice Week this week, it’s important to consider ways to expand access to the choice programs so that low-income families can send their children to an in-person, private school if they so desire. Reforms that would make choice more accessible are longer enrollment periods, allowing children to enter the parental choice programs at any point in time — no matter what grade they are in — and eliminating enrollment caps.
High Point Christian School is part of the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program (WPCP). This means there are vouchers available for students whose families make below 220% of the federal poverty limit to attend High Point, and other participating schools, at no cost.
This past spring, the regular application period was from Feb. 1 through April 16. Due to COVID-19, that was extended to May 14.
“Last year we had 62 WPCP students counted in our third Friday in September count and this year 84 WPCP students,” Moore said.
Because the enrollment deadline occurred so early along in the pandemic, he doesn't think many of the families came solely because they assumed schools would be closed again in the fall: "Much of that was probably the natural increase of a good program growing.”
According to Moore, there are families at High Point who qualify for choice, but this fall had to find ways to scrape money together and pay for tuition because they missed the application deadline for the parental choice program. And once students start at a private school, they are unable to enroll in the choice program unless they are going into grades 4K, 5K, first grade, or ninth grade.
“I would like to see the caps on the enrollment end (we are nowhere close to exceeding them),” Moore said. “And especially the prohibition for students who enroll privately in our school to convert to the WPCP when their financial situation fits the WPCP requirements.”
He also thinks they would have seen more students enrolling this past fall and this next fall if the application window was changed.
There have been movements in the Legislature over the last year to make these changes. For instance, in August, Sen. Chris Kapenga introduced legislation that would lengthen the application periods for the WPCP and the Racine Parental Choice Program for the 2020-21 school year. It would have also eliminated enrollment caps in the WPCP.
Although it was circulated for support, the bill was never formally introduced because the Legislature was out of session. If legislators want to improve the choice program so that it is the most successful resource for students and parents possible, they will propose legislation like this again and make it a priority.
“Today is the 84th day our school has been open for in-person instruction and we have not yet spread the disease,” Moore said earlier in January. “Perhaps our challenges were less complicated. Perhaps it is also possible to educate students in-person during a pandemic safely after all.”
All parents deserve the ability to choose private education for their children through the voucher program, especially right now when, for many, it is the only in-person option available.
Cori Petersen is a writer and research associate at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.
