Cori Petersen: Direct primary care will lower health care costs in Wisconsin

An August study by WalletHub ranks Wisconsin at 16 among the 50 states for health care overall, and six for access. Not too bad. However, the same study ranks the Badger State at 45 for the cost of care. Ouch. What good is it to have access to health care if you can’t afford it? This is why some doctors are beginning to offer direct primary care (DPC) services. If Wisconsin legislators truly want affordable health care options in the Badger State, they will move to protect this innovative health care option.
DPC is an excellent idea to begin lowering the cost of health care. The way it works is this: patients or their employers pay a monthly or annual fee for membership at a practice. For instance, YourMD in Mequon offers family memberships for $150 per month plus an additional $30 per child. The model keeps costs reasonable by cutting out the insurance middleman. As members, patients have access to primary care, urgent care and other services such as lab work.
If DPC facilities such as YourMD are already operating in Wisconsin, then why pass this bill? DPC providers are currently existing in a legal gray area, meaning that without codifying their status in law, it is unclear whether they need to meet insurance guidelines or whether they are subject to certain regulations under the Affordable Care Act.
Passing Senate Bill 28 will carve out a legal framework for DPC in Wisconsin that differentiates it from insurance. Putting in law what DPC providers can and cannot do will protect the health care solution from legal threats.
DPC is becoming popular not only because of its cost-saving benefits, but because it allows doctors to develop a relationship with their patients and spend more focused one-on-one time with them instead of jumping through the many time-consuming hoops of billing insurance for services provided.
As we pointed out in our testimony submitted to the Legislature, doctors also benefit from this model because it allows them to keep less packed schedules. For instance, the average doctor providing direct primary care sees between 600 and 800 patients per year, as opposed to the 2,000 or so most doctors see in the fee-for-service model. Better quality care at a fraction of the cost and less frantic, more focused doctors — sounds like a win-win situation.
So why hasn’t the bill passed? For one, insurance providers claim that consumer protections in the DPC model are lesser than in the fee-for-service model and consumers who already have health insurance plans won’t save money by purchasing a membership to a DPC provider.
While it is true that DPC won’t be for everyone, it’s clear that consumers want the option. According to 2018 research by the MacIver Institute, there exist about 800 DPC providers in 48 states serving at least 250,000 patients.
A DPC bill was first proposed in the 2018 session but failed. In January, a study group was formed in the Legislature to examine DPC’s “potential impact on the health care delivery system and health outcomes in the state.” The bipartisan committee agreed unanimously that “direct primary care is a valuable component of Wisconsin’s health care market.”
DPC providers continue to enter the market across the country. With their own unanimous, bipartisan research in hand, there is no reason why Wisconsin legislators should oppose this simple, common-sense idea. Legislators, if you truly want to lower the cost of health care in the Badger State, give Senate Bill 28 the green light.
Cori Petersen is a writer and research associate with the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.