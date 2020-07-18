Cori Buck: The not-so-new public health crisis

In recent months, communities around the country recognized a public health crisis that has gone ignored for quite some time: racism.
Over 50 cities and counties throughout 17 states have made some sort of declaration acknowledging racism as a threat to public health, including statewide recognition from Gov. Evers of Wisconsin. This acknowledgment speaks volumes to the progress of the social justice movement. But, there are questions as to how the problem is going to be fixed.
Acknowledging the issue is a start, but without proper planning and funding, it will be hard to make sustainable change to a system that has been broken for quite some time. Battling racism will call for policymakers and initiatives to go into uncharted territories. You see, other public health crises are a little more cut and dry.
Currently, there are two other major public health emergencies; COVID-19 and addiction. With COVID-19, there is an actual virus that is treatable and can be handled medically. Addiction, while more complicated due to the compounding mental and behavioral nuances of the condition, also has workable treatment models that have proven success. With racism, we are not treating a virus, in the medical sense of the word, and while it is a behavioral issue, it stems from a much larger cultural problem.
Most public health issues deal with preventing the spread of the pathogen or disease while simultaneously treating those infected. It appears our country is working together to accomplish the first task. Systemic racism has reached a level of awareness that is unprecedented, and this has played a part in slowing down the “spread” of racism. But how do we treat the individuals that are “infected”?
Unfortunately, trying to treat individuals with truly racist beliefs will do little to rehabilitate our society, and will most likely take attention away from making the necessary changes to the current system of public health. You cannot tell a person with COVID-19 to “stop being sick” or say to a drug addict, “stop using drugs.” It just doesn’t work that way. So, telling some to “stop being racist” can only do so much.
Some are unaware of how harmful their actions are and can be influenced to change with proper enlightenment. But, the majority of these individuals have already made an about-face. So what we have left are those with deep-seated racist ideologies. For these individuals to truly get better, there needs to be a desire to change, and unfortunately, many of them do not wish to do so.
The best way to inoculate racism is to focus on future generations and put systems in place that encourage equality. Systemic racism can only be eradicated if the system that holds it in place is destroyed. Efforts need to be spent on transforming our current system of public health to be more inclusive and helpful to everyone. The inconvenient truth is that racism is going to persist in our country for the foreseeable future. But if a change occurs, it will not be present in the systems that govern public health and individual well-being.
Cori Buck is a health care professional and an expert in substance abuse and addiction recovery. She uses her years of experience to provide insight into our nation’s drug epidemic and other issues surrounding medical care in our society. She is a regular contributor to the health website Addicted.org.
