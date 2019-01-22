Listen, Madison, I’m going to say something that is going to ruffle your progressive feathers.
You’re being classholes.
We seem to like the idea of social justice more than the reality of what it takes. Brag all you want about our 28 protected classes. That doesn’t mean much when you call the police when they move in next to you. Articles published about Tree Lane highlight our community’s entrenched classism. And also racism, but that’s a lot of "isms" to confront in just one op-ed.
A Cap Times article from Aug. 21 states the majority of police calls have been related to “partying, drinking alcohol and playing loud music until the early hours of the morning ... littering and loitering.” Is subjecting families and their children to homelessness a just consequence for what sounds like any given night on State Street?
In a Channel 3000 article from Nov. 27, a local business owner recalls “through tears” witnessing a stolen car being discarded, stating that she, her co-workers, and her clientele are “scared.” Here’s what you need to be scared of when you’re homeless: battery, discrimination, abuse, theft, rape, harassment, trafficking, exposure, intimidation, attempted homicide.
In a Nov. 27 article in the Cap Times, Ald. Paul Skidmore decries Heartland Housing has having “failed in their promise to keep us safe.” While the residents of Tree Lane have been the sole victims of the crimes at Tree Lane, the “us” refers to the surrounding neighborhood.
The incident that garnered the most public attention was a shooting that occurred at Tree Lane in mid-November. The police report reads, “The suspect fired one round through the victim's apartment door after he had been kicked out of the residence for fighting with another man.”
Listen: The resident was attempting to remove a nonresident from the property who was causing a problem. The fact that the resident had the safety of an apartment in which to take refuge empowered her to take control of her environment. How would this scenario have played out on the streets?
Most egregiously, not one article includes a single interviewed resident. At best this is poor journalism, at worst borderline propaganda.
To be clear, the problem is not applying constructive criticism to improve the quality of life for the residents and the surrounding community. The problem is the way in which these criticisms are framed, which prioritize privileged Madisonians.
Personally, I’m tired of trying to appease people who value preserving their own privilege above the needs of our community.
I’m tired of people who would rather others suffer the endless indignities of homelessness out of sight and out of mind than practice a little unconditional love or acknowledge their own prejudices.
I’m tired of people complaining about the callousness of Donald Trump and Scott Walker while we treat our very own neighbors just as disdainfully.
I’m tired of waiting to change hearts and minds with pathos-infused stories and evidenced-based data while people experiencing homelessness remain vulnerable to violence and exploitation.
There’s more at stake here than a bourgie temper tantrum.
It’s time to get on board or get out of the way. If you’re not willing to ask what can I do rather than what are we going to do about them, then kindly leave our community. We could sure use the housing.
And if they’re partying too loud, well, maybe they’ve earned it because they’ve survived long enough to be housed. And if they’re emotionally reactive and get into fights, maybe it’s because without fighting every minute of every day, they wouldn’t have made it.
And maybe you would understand that if instead of calling the cops, you went over and had a beer. You could even bring a six-pack of that chardonnay-barrel-aged-guava-double IPA from that craft brewery you’ve been dying to try.
I bet they’d welcome you.
Conner Wild has been involved in homeless services in the Madison community for the past decade. The views expressed here are his own.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.