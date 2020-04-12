Conlin Bass: FDA's 3-month deferral still denies eligible gay and bisexual blood donors

Amid the pandemic, recent activism from a handful of Democratic senators and the GLAAD activist group is pushing for the FDA to revisit the policy, with a letter and petition garnering over 20,000 signatures so far. Nationally, the daily increase in the number of letters and calls to representatives regarding this policy is compelling. Please consider adding your voice.

We are all practicing social distancing right now as a devotion to the collective good, working to protect strangers, friends and loved ones from disease and death. But all of those who are eligible could also be donating blood — another selfless and vital way to contribute, pandemic or not. It is unethical, illogical and amoral for those who are willing and able, including gay and bisexual men, to be banned from uplifting health of others during this pandemic.

We have already seen and will continue to see sweeping changes in health policy and daily life because of COVID-19. Let’s make one of these changes a lasting, positive and meaningful one; we must allow healthy gay and bisexual men to help save the lives of their friends, families and partners through donating blood, and do away with a stigma-perfused FDA policy that actively hampers the public’s health.

