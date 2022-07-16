College math wins caption contest

Dave Bouché of Dane is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Dave!
His caption about the Big Ten expansion beat out more than 75 entries. Bouché wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Diane Foelker
- of McFarland: “Now that’s what I call inflation!”
Jake Altwegg
- of Madison: “How’d you fit a winter coat, mittens, ear muffs and a scarf in those tiny bags?”
John Zumstein
- of Deerfield: “You’re in the Big 10, and you’re in the Big 10, and you get to be in the Big 10, too! Everybody gets to be in the Big 10!?”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.