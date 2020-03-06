Colleen D. Ball: Move the chauvinist away from the Wisconsin Supreme Court

MILWAUKEE — Now is the perfect time to consider Chief Justice Edward G. Ryan’s position at the Wisconsin Supreme Court, given that March is Women’s History Month, and 2020 is the Women’s Suffrage Centennial.
A large, marble bust of Ryan (1810-1880) sits front and center in the vestibule to the hearing room where lawyers argue Wisconsin’s most important cases to the state’s Supreme Court. Portraits of deceased chief justices adorn the vestibule’s walls, including a large, handsome portrait of Ryan. In other words, Edward Ryan gets double emphasis there.
Like everyone, Ryan is a mixed bag of good and bad qualities. On the one hand, he played a key role in drafting Wisconsin’s first constitution. He sought to root out corruptive influences on the judiciary. And he wrote the famous Potter Law opinion, which has been called “arguably the most important decision the Wisconsin Supreme Court ever issued.” It established the state’s right to regulate large corporations.
On the other hand, Ryan had a “quick and violent temper that alienated colleagues and clients alike.” He also had a serious woman problem. In 1872, when divorce was extremely rare, Ryan’s ornery disposition drove his second wife, Caroline, to flee and take their seven children with her.
Who knows? Maybe Caroline was fed up with Ryan’s views on women, too. While they were married, he often gave a speech about Mrs. Jellyby, a character in “Bleak House,” who neglected her husband and family to work on charitable causes. In Ryan’s view, a woman’s duty was to create a comfortable life for her husband and to bear his children. She should not work outside the home, except in limited situations. For example, Ryan saw no reason that “able-bodied men” should stand behind counters “measuring laces and ribbons and flounces.” Women could do that work. But, he argued, a “woman could not possibly be a good physician, lawyer, priest, professor or officer without being a bad mother.”
Ryan did not oppose women’s suffrage in theory, but he did in practice. Women were too chaste and delicate to be exposed to the rudeness and evils of the political arena. When politics became more civil, he reasoned, women could exercise the right to vote with impunity. Until then, he said:
Let her be consoled by sending forth her legitimate political representative, man, influenced by her strong power over him from his cradle to his grave to vote for her. It is the best representative system I know of.
On appointment to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 1874, Ryan shelved his Jellyby speech — but not his views on gender roles. He dusted them off in 1875 when Lavinia Goodell, Wisconsin’s first woman lawyer, moved for admission to the Wisconsin Supreme Court so that she could argue a case there. Ryan, writing for a three-member court, denied her motion partly because:
The law of nature destines and qualifies the female sex for the bearing and nurture of the children of our race and for the custody of the homes of the world and their maintenance in love and honor. And all life-long callings of women, inconsistent with these radical and sacred duties of their sex, as is the profession of law, are departures from the order of nature; and when voluntary, treason against it.
... The peculiar qualities of womanhood, its gentle graces, its quick sensibility, its tender susceptibility, its purity, its delicacy, its emotional impulses, its subordination of hard reason to sympathetic feeling, are surely not qualifications for forensic strife.
... Discussions are habitually necessary in courts of justice, which are unfit for female ears. The habitual presence of women at these would tend to relax the public sense of decency and propriety. If, as counsel has threatened, these things are to come, we will take no part in bringing them about.
Goodell, a suffragette who had already won several trial court cases and run for Janesville City Attorney, vowed to “give old Ryan a skinning” over the decision. But she also saw that it “might be the best thing that ever happened” for fostering discussion about whether women could practice law. She dismantled Ryan’s rationale in the national press. She also drafted a law providing that no person could be denied a law license on the basis of sex, lobbied a male Legislature to pass it, persuaded a male governor to sign it, moved again for admission to the state Supreme Court, and won in a 2-1 decision. Ryan dissented.
Since Goodell’s faceoff with Ryan, eight female justices have served on the state Supreme Court, including two female chief justices. One of them, Shirley Abrahamson, is the longest serving justice in Wisconsin history. Last term, dozens of women lawyers argued cases to the court. And every one of them passed the bust of Chief Justice Edward Ryan — the man who insisted they did not belong there — to reach the podium. Some may have grinned triumphantly en route.
On my way into argument a few weeks ago, I nudged old Ryan’s bust to see if there was any give. Nope. He and his views on gender roles, suffrage and women lawyers remain firmly rooted, guarding the state Supreme Court’s hearing room, where five female (and two male) justices now preside. It’s 2020. There’s certainly no need to banish Ryan’s bust to the men’s room. But perhaps it could be moved over for a more enlightened sentinel at the entry to the court.
Ball is an appellate lawyer in Milwaukee and co-author of the digital biography, “Lavinia Goodell: The Private Life and Public Trials of Wisconsin’s First Woman Lawyer”: www.laviniagoodell.com.