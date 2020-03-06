Colleen D. Ball: Move the chauvinist away from the Wisconsin Supreme Court

... Discussions are habitually necessary in courts of justice, which are unfit for female ears. The habitual presence of women at these would tend to relax the public sense of decency and propriety. If, as counsel has threatened, these things are to come, we will take no part in bringing them about.

Goodell, a suffragette who had already won several trial court cases and run for Janesville City Attorney, vowed to “give old Ryan a skinning” over the decision. But she also saw that it “might be the best thing that ever happened” for fostering discussion about whether women could practice law. She dismantled Ryan’s rationale in the national press. She also drafted a law providing that no person could be denied a law license on the basis of sex, lobbied a male Legislature to pass it, persuaded a male governor to sign it, moved again for admission to the state Supreme Court, and won in a 2-1 decision. Ryan dissented.

Since Goodell’s faceoff with Ryan, eight female justices have served on the state Supreme Court, including two female chief justices. One of them, Shirley Abrahamson, is the longest serving justice in Wisconsin history. Last term, dozens of women lawyers argued cases to the court. And every one of them passed the bust of Chief Justice Edward Ryan — the man who insisted they did not belong there — to reach the podium. Some may have grinned triumphantly en route.

On my way into argument a few weeks ago, I nudged old Ryan’s bust to see if there was any give. Nope. He and his views on gender roles, suffrage and women lawyers remain firmly rooted, guarding the state Supreme Court’s hearing room, where five female (and two male) justices now preside. It’s 2020. There’s certainly no need to banish Ryan’s bust to the men’s room. But perhaps it could be moved over for a more enlightened sentinel at the entry to the court.

Ball is an appellate lawyer in Milwaukee and co-author of the digital biography, “Lavinia Goodell: The Private Life and Public Trials of Wisconsin’s First Woman Lawyer”: www.laviniagoodell.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0