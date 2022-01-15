Cold and distant dad wins this week's You Toon caption contest

John Bollig of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, John!
His caption about taking down Christmas decorations beat out more than 75 entries. Bollig wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Karen Turner
- of Verona: “We call him Popsicle cuz he’s the coolest dad in town.”
Jerry J. Murphy
- of Monona: “He should thaw out in time to put up the Easter decorations.”
Jackie Rietmann
- of Merrimac: “Think he’ll take us to Disney World next Christmas?”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.