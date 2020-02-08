Cody Kamrowski: Recovering America's Wildlife Act can unite the parties through preservation

We all have a wildlife story to tell, from harvesting a first deer to watching an osprey plunge into a body of water to catch a fish.
In these politically divisive times, there is an opportunity for Americans to unite through the preservation of wildlife.
Recently, I was a part of a politically diverse group who rallied together to advocate to members of Congress in Washington, D.C. on a wide array of conservation priorities. Among them, I was able to advocate for Recovering America's Wildlife Act (RAWA).
RAWA,or H.R.3742, is a piece of legislation that would allocate $1.4 billion annually to state, tribal and territorial natural resource and game management agencies. This funding would be used to better implement state wildlife action plans and provide the necessary resources for at-risk wildlife populations.
One-third of wildlife species are at risk of becoming threatened or endangered unless proactive measures are taken. These at-risk species are not pursued game species, but hold tremendous value to ensure the greater ecosystem we enjoy is healthy and balanced.
Recovering America's Wildlife Act has already made it through the House Natural Resource Committee (26-6) and can now be brought to a House Floor vote. RAWA currently has 129 Democrat and 43 Republican cosponsors, and will need at least 200 cosponsors to be considered for a floor vote. This act is revolutionary for wildlife managers throughout the United States and makes political sense to the far reaches of the political spectrum.
I would highly recommend contacting your United States House members and urging them to sign on as a cosponsor of Recovering America's Wildlife Act.
Cody Kamrowski, of Waunakee, is a member of the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation Board of Directors and a member of the National Wildlife Federation Board of Directors.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.