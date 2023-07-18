Wisconsin has seen the devastating impacts of our cruel abortion ban and we cannot hesitate when it comes to protecting our right to contraception. We have seen attacks from across the aisle on this human right. Since 90% of Americans support contraception, the issue should be cut and dry.

Despite this, last year, 195 House Republicans, including Wisconsin Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, Bryan Steil, R-Janesville and Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, voted against the “Right to Contraception Act,” which only passed the House thanks to the support of all 220 Democrats then in the majority. Senate Republicans proceeded to block all action in the Senate.

There can be no confusion here about what these politicians did. Zero, none. The bill, which would have enshrined the right to contraception in federal law, was only a few pages long.

By blocking the “Right to Contraception Act,” Fitzgerald, Gallagher, Grothman, Steil, Tiffany, and their fellow congressional Republicans proved they care far more about appeasing their extremist MAGA base than representing the American people.

If that weren’t bad enough, one year ago, in Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion of the Dobbs decision which overturned Roe v. Wade, Thomas voiced support for overturning the constitutional right to contraception -- a right established in Griswold v. Connecticut in 1965. Specifically, Thomas wrote that because the legal basis for Roe v. Wade is also the basis for other rights, including the right to contraception, the decision recognizing that right (Griswold v. Connecticut) should therefore be “reconsider[ed].”

Between the actions of Congressional Republicans, right-wing lawmakers’ introducing anti-contraception legislation in some states, far-right courts and political rhetoric — mounting evidence points to contraception as the next target for opponents of reproductive freedom.

Even in Wisconsin, in recent years, legislative proposals have emerged that could effectively ban forms of birth control like hormonal IUDs and emergency contraception/Plan B.

In their efforts to satisfy their fringe MAGA base, the GOP has made clear they do not and will not represent the 90% of Americans in favor of contraception.

Fortunately, in response, on June 14, senators and representatives in Congress -- including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Reps. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, and Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee -- reintroduced the federal Right to Contraception Act.

Additionally, recently, we introduced the Wisconsin Right to Contraception Act. This legislation makes clear that contraception is a fundamental human right that is central to an individual’s privacy, health, career growth and participation in our nation’s social and economic life. Beyond just family planning, contraception is also essential to preventing and treating various medical conditions like endometritis, iron deficiency, ovarian cancer and other cancers.

It’s time for our elected leaders throughout Wisconsin to listen to their constituents and the 90% of the American people in favor of contraception and pass this crucial legislation now. Lord knows Americans’ reproductive freedoms are under attack across the country, and far-right extremists won’t stop until they limit Americans’ right to contraception.

We cannot afford to leave such a fundamental right to the whims of a far-right Supreme Court, which is why passage of the Wisconsin Right to Contraception Act is paramount. If the Supreme Court of the United States strikes down the right to contraception, and Wisconsin doesn’t have it enshrined in law, all Wisconsinites are at risk.

We urge Wisconsinites to contact their elected leaders in Madison and demand they do the right thing and pass the Wisconsin Right to Contraception Act. Tell them: "Every Wisconsinite must have the freedom to use contraception if and when they need it – and the assurance that the government will never take it away from us."

We cannot sit by and wait for far-right justices on the bench to undo decades of precedent and progress by letting Americans’ right to contraception suffer the same fate as other long-standing rights. Wisconsin’s Legislature must pass the Wisconsin Right to Contraception Act now before it’s too late.