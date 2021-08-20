Clyde W. Ford: Enslaved man’s story could persuade more Black Americans to get vaccinated

Smallpox had been known and feared for some time when Onesimus told Mather around 1716 about an inoculation method to prevent smallpox that had been used on him as a child in Africa. Onesimus most likely came from Ghana, which had been ruled by several Islamic dynasties, and Arabic medical science had developed several methods aimed at preventing smallpox by the 17th century.

According to Mather, Onesimus explained that scraping the skin of an uninfected person with a thorn dipped in “juice” from a smallpox vesicle of someone already infected could protect that person from dying. Mather struggled to accept a slave’s wisdom. He verified this recounting by speaking with other Africans, and with other ministers who had heard similar reports from enslaved people they owned or interviewed. Mather also learned the inoculation method Onesimus had described was common throughout the Middle East, the Far East and Africa.

In a letter to what was then called the Royal Society, he called Onesimus “a pretty Intelligent Fellow.” Mather soon became a believer in inoculation, advocating for it from his pulpit and in his writings. This drew the ire of his fellow white Bostonians, who resented the idea that knowledge obtained from a so-called uneducated, uncivilized African could be useful.