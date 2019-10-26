This State Journal editorial ran on Oct. 23, 1969:
Again the Madison City Council is flirting with the dangerous practice of wandering off in the quicksands of closed, secret meetings.
While Ald. Jan Wheeler’s move for another secret session Tuesday night didn’t actually materialize, let the aldermen be forewarned that it is poor public policy to conduct the public’s business in secret behind closed doors.
One only has to look across the block to the Capitol of Wisconsin where too often public policy is decided in the secret caucus rooms and not on the floor of the Legislature in free and open debate.
The dismal legislative record that is being written so far this session by the majority Republican Party is proof positive that secret caucuses don’t produce results in the public good. These increased secret caucuses by both parties and both houses of the Legislature certainly haven’t produced harmony, at least there has been no public display of unity even in the same political party.
No reasonable person would object, as state law provides, that the council go into secret session to discuss bargaining and negotiations relating to purchase of public property. This provision is designed to protect the public interest by withholding the city’s bargaining position from the individual or firm the city is bargaining. As a practical matter, however, the council and other public bodies, meeting in secret, do not restrict their deliberations specifically to those matters which, in the public interest, should remain confidential.