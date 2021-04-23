CJ Szafir: Gov. Tony Evers would leave the next budget upside down

Consequently, this is why, regardless of political party or ideology, Evers’ structural deficit of over $1.3 billion is so reckless. By projecting so much more spending than tax revenue, Evers sets up the next budget to be a disaster for families.

The policy-wonkish generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) deficit is also related to the structural deficit and the cost of borrowing. GAAP measures the budget on accounting principles that go beyond how each biennial budget is built. Rather, GAAP measures longer term budget stability and integrity.

In the last year, Wisconsin finally achieved a positive GAAP balance (only $1.5 million, but still on the right side of the ledger). Generally, the GAAP deficit or balance follows the structural deficit, because the GAAP determination tracks delayed payments, revenue and spending imbalances, and other objective metrics.

Curiously, Evers has taken credit for this positive GAAP balance, while then proposing a state budget that would leave a new GAAP deficit of $938 million. This would be a major reversal of fortune, one that is even more shocking given the unprecedented federal resources flowing into the state through various COVID relief packages, as well as stronger than anticipated revenues.