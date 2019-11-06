Weather Alert

...LULL IN SNOW EXPECTED TODAY... .SNOW WILL TAPER OFF FROM WEST TO EAST THIS MORNING. THE SNOW MAY BE MIXED WITH A LITTLE LIGHT RAIN OR DRIZZLE IN THE FAR SOUTH, TOWARD THE ILLINOIS BORDER. ANOTHER ROUND OF STEADIER SNOW IS EXPECTED TO SLIDE THROUGH PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN LATE THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING. SNOW COVERED ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY WILL CAUSE DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS THROUGH LATE MORNING AND POTENTIALLY AGAIN FOR THE AFTERNOON COMMUTE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW WILL TAPER OFF BY EARLY AFTERNOON. ANOTHER ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW IS POSSIBLE FOR THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&