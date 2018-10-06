DANE — With the barrage of recent storms hitting the state, I am fortunate for the farming conservation practices that continue to protect our soil and waterways.
Conservation has been a top mission for many farmers, including my family’s dairy farm in Dane. And our efforts have been strengthened through our involvement with Yahara Pride Farms. This organization began in 2011 to improve the land and waterways of the Yahara Watershed, which feeds the five lakes in Dane County. In partnership with the Clean Lakes Alliance, Yahara Pride Farms now includes 35 farmer members who together practice strategic land conservation and manure management.
The Yahara Pride Farms initiative helps farmers by testing conservation practices, showcasing progress and assisting with the implementation costs on farms. Yahara Pride Farms not only aids these investments through a cost-share program, but it also speeds the process through the organization’s testing and demonstrations.
The group’s endeavors so far have focused heavily on manure management. As with all livestock farms, our cows create manure that is very useful as a natural crop fertilizer. The primary nutrients manure supplies — nitrogen and phosphorus — are crucial for plant growth. But both nutrients can be problematic if they run off and find their way into waterways.
Yahara Pride Farms members have largely adopted a low disturbance, manure-injection practice, which applies the material 6 to 8 inches below the surface of the field. This prevents surface runoff that can occur when it rains on manure after it is spread over the top of a field. This method also keeps top soil and cover crops in place, compared to plowing the manure into the fields.
Members also have embraced planting cover crops and using no-till or minimum-till farming to keep soil and nutrients in place during the spring runoff. One of the group’s monthly meetings recently included demonstrating equipment that tills the ground in less intrusive ways.
The documented results of our group showcase that our farmers aren’t taking shortcuts. Collectively, these conservation practices have led to Yahara Pride farmers reducing total phosphorus runoff in the Yahara Watershed by more than 18,000 pounds during 2017 alone, according to Yahara Pride Farm’s annual report.
Just as we have the challenge of trying to work with Mother Nature every day, we must continue to refine the combination of farming practices we use. Our group continues to discuss these topics to find additional ways to improve our conservation methods.
National Farmer’s Day on Oct. 12 is a chance for farmers to let their communities know we are here making them better. We are in this with you — caring for our land so that we all have safe water to drink, healthy food to eat and a Dane County landscape to enjoy together.