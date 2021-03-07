Chuck Bauer: What I learned from 50 years on State Street in Madison

For a UW-Madison graduate student in 1969, Madison’s Downtown and State Street offered a retail and service feast. The street ran to North Park Street, making it eight blocks, not six as it is now. It had two lanes of traffic, and on-street parallel parking on every block. Sidewalks were narrow and congested.

With degrees in art history and studio art, respectively, Chuck Beckwith and I decided to play gypsy and spread a blanket on the 700 block of State Street, where the Library Mall is now, and sell our handmade crafts. After a police “welcome,” we used a miniature toy wagon to satisfy the city’s undefined ordinance requiring “a wheeled cart.”

Winter in view, we eventually rented a tiny space a few steps off State Street at 515 N. Lake St. and named our business The Soap Opera. To create our minuscule space, we had to build a wall. Our building permit was granted almost by accident due to a lunch hour staff shortage.

It was March 1972. Our first week off the blanket and into a 100-square-foot rented space saw student anti-Vietnam War riots erupt, and a tear gas canister go off in our building. We discovered the building’s address penciled on the spent canister. Questionable police behavior is nothing new.