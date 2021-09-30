Christine Todd Whitman: Beware, Wisconsin, of future attacks on voting

Ten months later, somehow, it’s still necessary to put a megaphone on the truth: the 2020 election was free, fair, secure and accurate. This simple and repeated message is so critical because in states across the country, anti-voter politicians are pursuing copycat election reviews of the widely criticized Cyber-Ninjas operation in Maricopa County, Arizona.
The chaos on Arizona should serve as a warning to Wisconsin, as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and state Rep. Janel Brandjten, Menomonee Falls, have launched their own bad faith investigations and reviews of the Nov. 3 presidential election -- an election that was officially certified, reviewed, recounted and defended in court multiple times.
These so-called “audits” have never been about the 2020 election. In fact, Vos and Brandtjen were both elected in 2020.
This is all part of a coordinated effort to keep the lies about the election alive to justify future attacks on the freedom to vote, and to change the rules for partisan benefit. They want to cast doubt on the system so it’s easier to undermine the will of the voters the next time around.
And despite public distrust and growing bipartisan opposition, leaders of this disinformation campaign continue to push forward. Earlier this month, former state Supreme Court Justice and conspiracy-friendly Michael Gableman sent a request to at least 25 county clerks asking them to preserve “any and all records and evidence” related to the 2020 presidential election as part of his taxpayer funded work for Vos.
The email signed by Gableman led to widespread confusion from clerks. It did not come from an official state address. Instead, it came from someone named “John Delta” using a gmail address. To make matters worse, the letter appeared to be authored by Andrew Kloster, a former Trump administration official and lawyer who was accused of yelling at election workers and police in Green Bay while serving as an election observer last year.
This connection to ex-President Trump and enthusiasts of the Big Lie isn’t the only reason Wisconsin is poised to be Cyber Ninjas 2.0. The similarities between the bad faith operations in Maricopa County and Wisconsin are glaring. Leaders in Wisconsin should be wary about the chaos headed their way if they don’t end this soon.
From the lack of professional credibility and transparency to growing bipartisan opposition and legal and security risks, it’s clear these bad-faith efforts are not fact-finding missions. Brandtjen’s so-called “subpoenas” did not even abide by the Assembly’s own rules. The ex-detectives hired by Vos to conduct an “investigation” quit before the operation had hardly begun.
Wisconsinites don’t support this political theater that undermines the will of the voters and is wasting more than $680,000 of their hard-earned taxpayer dollars. This money could instead be spent on bipartisan priorities such as fixing roads and dealing with the pandemic.
The Badger State has a long history of safe, secure and well-run elections. Recently, leading experts from UW-Madison released a comprehensive report that details how the administration of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin was a resounding success to be celebrated. In fact, some state leaders such as state Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, vice-chair of the Senate Republican Caucus, are so fed up with the constant lies about the elections process they are holding information hearings with bipartisan local election officials to set the record straight.
Bernier isn’t the only Wisconsin Republican willing to say the truth out loud. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan recently added his critical voice, stating that the election “was not rigged. It was not stolen. Donald Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election. It’s really clear.” And even one of the strongest supporters of ex-President Donald Trump and his false claims about the election, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said in a leaked video that when it comes to the 2020 election, “there’s nothing obviously skewed about the results.”
As a Republican and lifelong public servant, I believe the health of our democracy is at stake in Wisconsin and states across this country. This isn’t a Republican or Democratic issue, it’s a matter of living in a reality of truth or one based on lies. The same lies that led to a deadly attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.
Wisconsin voters deserve better than leaders who are willing to waste time and taxpayer dollars to placate Trump’s ego. Rather than going down the path of Cyber Ninjas-like chaos, Wisconsin can put an end to this and set an example for states across the country.
Todd-Whitman is the former Republican governor of New Jersey and co-chair of the States United Democracy Center, a nonpartisan advocacy group for free, fair and secure elections: statesuniteddemocracy.org.