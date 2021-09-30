Christine Todd Whitman: Beware, Wisconsin, of future attacks on voting

Ten months later, somehow, it’s still necessary to put a megaphone on the truth: the 2020 election was free, fair, secure and accurate. This simple and repeated message is so critical because in states across the country, anti-voter politicians are pursuing copycat election reviews of the widely criticized Cyber-Ninjas operation in Maricopa County, Arizona.

The chaos on Arizona should serve as a warning to Wisconsin, as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and state Rep. Janel Brandjten, Menomonee Falls, have launched their own bad faith investigations and reviews of the Nov. 3 presidential election -- an election that was officially certified, reviewed, recounted and defended in court multiple times.

These so-called “audits” have never been about the 2020 election. In fact, Vos and Brandtjen were both elected in 2020.

This is all part of a coordinated effort to keep the lies about the election alive to justify future attacks on the freedom to vote, and to change the rules for partisan benefit. They want to cast doubt on the system so it’s easier to undermine the will of the voters the next time around.