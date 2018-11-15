Gov. Scott Walker will not be missed or longed-for to make any comeback in Wisconsin in the future.
Sure, just a little under half the state wanted him to serve for another term as governor. But as time goes by, the policies he enacted, "reforms" he pushed, and taxes he cut will all be seen for what they really were: a means to an end, toward aiding and favoring those who stuffed his pockets with campaign cash.
What will not be forgotten in the months and years ahead is the undeniable fact that, during the Walker era, the average Wisconsinite was left behind, their concerns dismissed and little noticed or cared-for.
There are several reasons why we all should be relieved about Walker's tenure coming to an end.
He made promises he couldn't keep, for starters, including his ambitious pledge to create 250,000 jobs in his first four years, a promise that he hasn't yet fulfilled after even after two terms. Walker was not, in fact, a jobs governor, and the jobs that came about during his time in office happened in spite of his policies rather than because of them.
According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the year before Walker took over leading Wisconsin (which was the first official year of our jobs recovery, under Democrat Jim Doyle), we had a private-sector jobs growth rate of 1.5 percent. While a couple of years afterward did surpass that initial rate, the average year under Walker saw jobs gains of only about 1.3 percent per year, including in 2016 when we barely managed to grow jobs at a rate of 0.5 percent. Our jobs growth also lagged behind most of the nation during the years Walker was in office.
In addition to jobs, Walker failed to make Wisconsin a safer place to live. Crime rates increased under Walker's watch, according to FBI statistics from 2011 to 2017. Overall in the state, crime went up during those years by about 35 percent.
The naysayers and supporters of Walker will likely say that much of that rise in crime came from Milwaukee or other "urban" areas. Their dog whistles should not be heeded, however: Crime went up in rural areas as well, with nonmetropolitan counties seeing a rise in crime of about 34 percent during that time period.
But what about taxes? Yes, Walker cut those in huge ways. So wasn't that good for the state? No — at least, not for the 99 percent. The tax cuts that were implemented on Walker's watch were largely targeted toward corporations and wealthy Wisconsinites. The rest of the state got some meager savings, to be sure, but they came at a huge cost. School revenues dropped and our roads went into disrepair, just to name a couple of items that suffered as a result.
It's gotten so bad in Wisconsin that a Marquette Law School poll from early October actually found that 51 percent of citizens wanted to pay higher taxes if it meant they'd get better services. Only 42 percent wanted the "cut more taxes" spree that began under Walker (but got dangerously out of control) to continue.
Democracy itself also took a big hit under Walker. With the help of a Republican-led Legislature, districts were gerrymandered in obviously political ways that ultimately made it so Democrats would have an uphill climb to ever win back control of the state Senate, with seemingly tougher obstacles standing in the way of any success in the Assembly. The maps made by Republicans were done behind closed doors without any public input, and required a secrecy oath to be signed by anyone who was lucky enough to be allowed to see the new maps.
With an agreeable Legislature backing him, Walker and those on the right willfully ignored open meetings laws, instilled baseless but demonstratively deleterious voter ID laws that disenfranchised hundreds of thousands, and dismantled the governmental elections watchdog board that was supposed to make sure all participants acted in good faith during campaign season.
This is why people are celebrating Walker's loss. The so-called positive things he did for the state were done only to help those who already had economic or political power; the rest of us, despite being Walker's constituents, were given little consideration when it came to the bills he supported or promoted behind closed doors. And those who disagreed with his ideas were seen as adversaries, as he took on a vision of "divide and conquer" very early on in his tenure.
No, I don't think Walker's time in government will be remembered years from now in a positive light at all. For all the reasons stated above, and more, Walker created a path of destruction that needs to be cleaned up.
His greatest legacy will be how successful he was at winning elections — by creating animosities across the state between urban and rural areas, and nearly destroying the "Wisconsin nice" sentiments we had cherished long before he came to office.
Our state is better off without Walker. And in time, those who voted for him earlier this month will likely come to realize that as well.
I'm still a 30-something political observer with many years left ahead of me to opine and complain. But when I'm older, and perhaps when I have grandchildren someday, I know what I'm going to say if they ever ask me who Gov. Scott Walker was, should it ever come up.
"Not anyone important," I'll answer with a grin. "At least, not anymore."
Chris Walker is a Madison-based freelance political writer.
