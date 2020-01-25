Chris Talgo: I actually agree with AOC on something

Unfortunately, more than 200 years after Gerry’s redistricting folly, the tactic has become much more the norm than the exception. If you need confirmation, just take a quick peek at the most recent U.S. congressional district map. I don’t know about you, but that map looks more like a jigsaw puzzle than a map designating common sense and simple congressional districts. Believe it or not, state election maps are even worse. In some wild examples, district lines can even cut through a home or apartment building — figuratively speaking, of course.

And I think this is, at least in part, the frustration that AOC is venting with the current system. I do not believe AOC is advocating for a total district drawing reform by any means. But at least she is calling attention to the corrupt status quo, in which both parties engage in trickery to maintain and expand their power base.

Whether this partisan political power grab occurs via friendly redistricting maps or favoring incumbents over primary contenders is wrong and needs to stop. Bravo to AOC and others who dare defy party bigwigs — those in smoke-filled rooms who make the “big” decisions and pull the political strings from afar.