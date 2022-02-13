Chris Reader: With big surplus, Wisconsin should eliminate its income tax

The state once again has overtaxed the families and employers of Wisconsin — this time to the tune of $3.8 billion.

That’s $3.8 billion that could be helping small employers (those who made it through the pandemic) with hiring and increasing wages. And it could be helping families facing inflation that’s raging at levels unseen by anyone under age 40.

But instead of being in your checkbook or paycheck, it sits in Madison.

In response, Gov. Tony Evers has proposed sending a fraction of the surplus to residents through one-time $150 checks. Apparently, he’s a recent convert to the idea that government taxes too much. (He proposed a billion-dollar tax hike just last year.)

Evers wants to pump the rest of the surplus into government spending. That’s a misguided approach that doesn’t fix the real problem at hand — the state simply takes too much money from families and employers.

The scale of the latest state budget surplus presents Wisconsin with a generational opportunity to dramatically cut taxes and provide immediate, long-term relief to businesses and the middle class. Doing so would not only keep money in your paycheck. It also would tackle Wisconsin’s demographic crisis by making our state the envy of the Midwest and a magnet for workers, families, entrepreneurs and employers looking to flee high taxes from neighboring states.

The biggest game changer for Wisconsin would be to eliminate the income tax.

The Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy (CROWE) at UW-Madison released a study last year that analyzed the impact of eliminating the income tax in Wisconsin and recouping a portion of the revenue with a small bump to the sales tax. The results are astounding.

According to professor Noah Williams, director of CROWE and author of the study, “Fundamental State Tax Reform: Eliminating the Income Tax in Wisconsin,” the average household would see a net tax savings of $1,700 annually if the income tax is repealed and the sales tax bumped by a modest 3%. (Importantly, everyday items such as groceries, rent, child care, insurance, prescription drugs and medical costs would remain tax free).

That is real money helping your family, compared to the one-time $150 check proposed by Gov. Evers.

The study also found that it would be a massive win for small businesses in the state, many of which are still struggling to recover from the pandemic. Most people don’t realize that over 90% of employers in Wisconsin pay the individual, not corporate, income tax.

Small businesses also account for about half of all jobs in the state, with an average of under 13 employees each. Almost 75% of those businesses pay the highest possible tax rate. Imagine if they instead had that money to put back into their workers through higher wages, stronger benefits and additional hires.

Professor Williams further found that the impact would be dramatic for the economy at large. He found that such a reform would lead to a $28 billion increase in economic output and 175,000 more jobs filled. These are game-changing numbers, particularly in a state such as ours where the labor force is shrinking.

Eliminating the income tax is a bold reform that Wisconsin needs. We would be the only state in the Midwest without an income tax, making Wisconsin a magnet for those looking to move — especially with so many now able to work remotely. There is a reason why several states are working to join the exclusive club of nine no-income tax states, and Wisconsin would be wise to join the movement.

Reader, of Beaver Dam, is executive vice president of the Institute for Reforming Government, a Madison-based think tank: reforminggovernment.org.