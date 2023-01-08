'Choice' only for the rich? — State Journal editorial from 30 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Jan. 8, 1993:

Pity Chelsea Clinton. All this 12-year-old girl wants to do is find a good school and meet some new friends in a brand new city, and her dilemma has become the center of a nationwide debate over the future of public education.

Chelsea’s parents, Bill and Hillary, have enrolled Chelsea in Sidwell Friends, a private school favored by liberal, well-to-do Democrats in Washington, D.C. Annual tuition: About $11,000, not an insignificant chunk of change, even to the president-elect and his successful lawyer wife.

So what’s wrong with the Clintons exercising their freedom of choice to send Chelsea to a private school? Not a thing, especially given the alternatives. Public schools in Washington, like those in many large cities, are failing. Five separate reports criticized them last year. An outside audit said the system was “unstable and mismanaged.” Mayor Sharon Pratt Kelly said she would no longer throw “good money ... after bad.”

Can you blame the Clintons for refusing to join the District of Columbia PTA? No.

If there is some inconsistency in the Clinton family’s decision, however, it is the failure to recognize that their freedom to choose is vastly superior to the freedoms available to other families who live within a few blocks of the White House. These are poor, mostly black families who would dearly love to escape the District of Columbia School System but cannot because they cannot afford even $1,100, much less $11,000.

Clinton should re-examine his blanket opposition to providing public vouchers for inner city families to send their children to private schools. ... No one is suggesting that choice is a panacea, but former Arkansas Gov. Clinton, of all people, ought to recognize that states need room to experiment.