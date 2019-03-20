Dear Wisconsin voters:
Like you, I love Wisconsin. My husband Jeff and I raised our three kids in Racine, and we’ve been to every corner of the state enjoying the outdoors, great local beers, and some of the best food in the world, always with wonderful friends and neighbors.
The people of Wisconsin, along with my family, are my inspiration.
Together, we built a state that set the highest standards for open government, a fair and impartial judiciary, and innovation in public policy that we can all be proud of. Whether it was the first kindergarten in the country, or our leadership on LGBT rights, we know that together, if we support each other, we can truly live in the best community.
But I’m worried, too, because the judiciary that I’ve dedicated the last decade of my career to is under attack. It used to be that no matter how you got to the bench, whether you were appointed by a Republican or a Democratic governor, or elected by the people, every judge in the state was committed to fairness, impartiality and independence.
Now, special interests have infected our judicial elections. Partisan score-settling is rampant. And the goal — to keep our judiciary independent — is getting lost.
We have real challenges in front of us. The opioid crisis, overworked courts, immigrants and women and children being targeted. We can keep our communities safe, and we can ensure justice is done for all — and we can do so best by keeping politics out of the courtroom.
My opponent will talk about judges ruling on what the law is, not what they want it to be. But he’s usually just reciting talking points from the most partisan organizations trying to influence the judiciary. We can do better than stale talking points, and we must.
I am the chief judge of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, where I’ve served for 11 years, appointed originally by Gov. Doyle and elected in my own right twice — both times with strong bipartisan support. My opponent is also a Court of Appeals judge, appointed three years ago by Gov. Walker.
Of our 14 colleagues on the Court of Appeals, 10 support me in this race. In fact, 98 percent of all judges who’ve endorsed in this race are supporting me. I have earned support from more than 345 current and former Wisconsin judges, as well as more than 80 Republican and Democratic sheriffs, district attorneys, and law enforcement leaders, from every corner of the state.
These leaders know, like you do, that we have to take the judiciary back for the people. Back to judges who are independent and believe in Wisconsin, not in a narrow political agenda.
I believe in our constitution, I believe in citizens’ access to the courts, and I believe in our democracy.
More than 30 years ago, after being victimized by corrupt police practices, I was the lead plaintiff in a civil rights case that stopped unconstitutional searches. That piqued my interest in the law, and I became an attorney, and a woman leader in the law. After more than 20 years practicing law, I became an appellate court judge and I have a strong record. If you look at my entire tenure on the appellate court bench, you won’t see a political agenda — you’ll see a judge.
We have a chance to return the Wisconsin judiciary, and the Supreme Court, to being a truly independent branch.
On April 2, I hope I can earn your vote. Thank you for your consideration.
Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer is a candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.