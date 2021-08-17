Chicago Tribune: With Afghanistan ending in failure and chaos, all the more reason to appreciate those who served

Military service is demanding even when the outcome is victorious. But when the mission ends in a finger-pointing muddle, veterans looking back on sacrifices in a theater of engagement are understandably filled with complicated memories. ...America thankfully has overcome the demonization of those who served in the aftermath of the war in Vietnam; that is one of this nation’s signature nonpartisan accomplishments of the last decades. But, especially given the images of evacuation by helicopter, the comparison of the impact on those who served in the two missions is inevitable.Nonetheless, service means serving your nation at the time of its asking to the best of your ability. Nobody can read the future and Monday morning quarterbacks don’t win great victories for democracy and freedom. Those in uniform are trained to obey their commanders and the elected politicians whose job it is to define America’s role in the world to the best of their ability in that moment. Sometimes history vindicates their decision-making. Sometimes it does not. Even though some have made the ultimate sacrifice. They cannot be brought back.