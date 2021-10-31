Chicago Tribune: When school boards and parents fight, adults in the room must champion civility

It turns out that the NSBA letter was sent by Chip Slaven, the organization’s interim executive director, and President Viola Garcia without their consulting the full board, officials say, though one of Slaven’s emails reportedly indicates they did work with White House staff.

Backlash to the letter was immediate and significant. A reported 21 school board associations distanced themselves from it and state associations in Ohio, Missouri and Pennsylvania cut ties altogether. But that’s thin soup for Waibel and others who have faced a surge in personal harassment and disrupted meetings in school districts across the country. For example, the NSBA did not retract its listing of more than a dozen states in which meetings had become so unruly that meetings had to be halted or police had to be called.

Issues vary, but the current unrest tends to center on local concerns inflamed by online activists, particularly pandemic-related mask requirements, remote learning and the mammoth question of what our children are to be taught about the history of the United States.

Thoughtful people should be able to see that objections to Justice Department intrusion into such local matters are not without reason.