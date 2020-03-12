Chicago Tribune: What’s the best Obama center outcome? Revival of Chicago’s South Side without displacement

Neighborhood sentiment toward the proposed Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on Chicago’s South Side is not monolithic.
Many thirst for the kind of economic turbocharge that the center promises. Others worry that the economic growth sparked by the center, if it happens, will lead to gentrification that displaces families rooted in those neighborhoods for generations. Some don’t want it in Jackson Park because they say it would ruin a venerated city park.
We recall how former President Barack Obama summed up the disconnect when pitching the center during an appearance at McCormick Place in 2018. You can’t have it both ways, he told community members. You can’t urge an economic rebirth on the South Side and yet “want everything to stay the same. It doesn’t work that way.”
Since taking office, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been searching for a way to toggle between those two community concerns — to facilitate the revival that the presidential center could seed on the South Side, but ensure it doesn’t displace legions of longtime residents out of their homes.
She’s on the right track.
Lightfoot has released a draft ordinance that would create affordable housing in the Woodlawn neighborhood west of the proposed site by requiring developers of apartment buildings on city-owned vacant land to set aside a certain number of units for low-income residents, the Chicago Tribune’s Lolly Bowean recently reported. The legislation also would earmark $4.5 million to help Woodlawn residents become new homeowners and others to renovate their homes. The money would also help other residents secure financing to buy and renovate vacant buildings.
It’s just a first draft, but it appears to answer many of the concerns that locals have about displacement.
The Obama Foundation, which is raising money for and building the presidential center campus, predicts the center will generate more than $3 billion in economic growth for the South Side and the rest of the city in its first 10 years. If that happens, it would breathe new life into neighborhoods that have suffered from neglect and disinvestment for decades.
But the city has seen in Logan Square, Bucktown, Pilsen and a host of other neighborhoods the scale of displacement that occurs when communities gentrify. An ordinance that prevents wholesale uprooting of longtime residents should accompany the presidential center’s appearance on the South Side.
Just as important is what the proposed ordinance doesn’t do. It doesn’t put up a brick wall to economic growth generated by the center’s emergence. Neighborhoods around Jackson Park have seen jobs, businesses and investment flee for too long. If the presidential center sparks economic growth, that’s something to be embraced — not extinguished.
The proposal also doesn’t acquiesce to every ask made by community leaders. Those requests include the creation of a city fund to provide property tax relief to homeowners living near the center, money for job training, rental assistance, replacement of libraries at local public schools — the list goes on. Using the Obama center to cure every social ill isn’t feasible or reasonable. ...
Like any draft, Lightfoot’s proposed ordinance can be fine-tuned through input from community leaders. Once that’s done, City Hall should move forward with passage. A federal review of the center’s impact on Jackson Park is still pending. In the meantime, the city can do its part by resolving neighborhood concerns about displacement.
It’s been nearly four years since the Obamas selected Jackson Park as the site for the center and pledged an economic turnaround for surrounding neighborhoods. As long as the project exists only in blueprints, that turnaround will continue to be just a pledge, rather than a reality.