Chicago Tribune: What’s the best Obama center outcome? Revival of Chicago’s South Side without displacement

Neighborhood sentiment toward the proposed Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on Chicago’s South Side is not monolithic.

Many thirst for the kind of economic turbocharge that the center promises. Others worry that the economic growth sparked by the center, if it happens, will lead to gentrification that displaces families rooted in those neighborhoods for generations. Some don’t want it in Jackson Park because they say it would ruin a venerated city park.

We recall how former President Barack Obama summed up the disconnect when pitching the center during an appearance at McCormick Place in 2018. You can’t have it both ways, he told community members. You can’t urge an economic rebirth on the South Side and yet “want everything to stay the same. It doesn’t work that way.”

Since taking office, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been searching for a way to toggle between those two community concerns — to facilitate the revival that the presidential center could seed on the South Side, but ensure it doesn’t displace legions of longtime residents out of their homes.

She’s on the right track.