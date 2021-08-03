Chicago Tribune: Unspeakable misery for Cubs fans

The Ricketts own the team, or what’s left of it. They have the right to run their business as they see fit. They just would be well advised to remember that sentimentality is baked into all aspects of the game. It’s part of the brand. It’s part of life.

But it’s all done now. We just didn’t want to see these three guys go without paying tribute to how much fun we had watching them all these years. ...

And there is something else worth editorializing about.

Had you spent a Cubs-in-town Tuesday on the 17th or the 18th floors of the Lurie Children’s Hospital before the pandemic, you’d have likely run into Rizzo, often with his family. Just ask Sarah Zematis, whose daughter, Sophia, was a long-term patient there. “There was such excitement and buzz every week,” she says. “Anthony would always remind the kids to be strong, that he had beat cancer and they could too. He’d hand out stuffed animals and signed paraphernalia, but he’d also have the kids sign his jersey with their signatures. Who ever gets to see a baseball star wanting a kid’s signature?