Chicago Tribune: Trump takes out Iran’s architect of mayhem. Now can he de-escalate?

Immediately after the Pentagon confirmed Thursday night that an American military airstrike in Iraq had killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, a political debate broke out back home. This was either a decisive, necessary U.S. operation — or a dangerous gambit.

As with many actions undertaken by President Donald Trump, assessments depend greatly on how much faith one places in Trump’s judgment. Issues of national security shouldn’t be partisan; protecting the country should be everyone’s business. But Trump’s blend of braggadocio and unorthodox impulses makes him appear either bold or irresponsible.

Statements from the Pentagon, the State Department and the White House suggested the U.S. military had justification for taking out Soleimani, the Iranian military’s general in charge of murderous mischief and unquestionably an enemy of the United States. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a planned attack on Americans had been “imminent” before the drone strike.

The Pentagon said it went after Soleimani for “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” That sounds plausible, though gauging justification for Soleimani’s death would be easier if the Pentagon or the State Department provide more details about such plans.

