Chicago Tribune: Trump is right to let states innovate on Medicaid

Either is possible. But there is no way to generate useful innovations without trying new things. Giving states more latitude, if they want it, offers policymakers the chance to adopt different reforms on a relatively small scale — and get answers that other states can learn from. Those governors and legislators who fail, of course, will have to answer to their constituents.

It’s worth remembering the dire warnings that were raised in 1996, when President Bill Clinton signed a welfare reform measure imposing work requirements and time limits on recipients’ benefits. In practice, though, the worst didn’t happen. Welfare rolls shrank and poverty rates declined.

Nor is the new Medicaid policy of value only to states that want to curtail coverage. “The new funding option could possibly have the effect of the increasing the number of Medicaid beneficiaries in some states — namely the 14 that have not yet expanded Medicaid, who might see it as a more conservative way to move forward in covering poor adults,” reports the New York Times.

States that agree to the new arrangement would be allowed to impose premiums and copayments on recipients but could not require anyone to pay more than 5% of their income. That would discourage unnecessary visits and treatment.