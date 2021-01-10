Chicago Tribune: The way forward for America after Trump

We consider Trump’s actions Wednesday to be nullifying to his right to serve as president and commander in chief, even in his final days. He should be removed from office, as we wrote, whether via the 25th Amendment or impeachment. Or he should resign. Whenever his term of office concludes on the calendar, the result is infamy.

So Trump will leave the White House. But what then? Is it possible to shape this moment as a lesson against political extremism and intolerance? Can Trump supporters continue their activism by supporting candidates — bold outsiders, yes, with conservative views on government, the courts, immigration — but reject incendiary rhetoric? Is it possible for the far left of the Democratic Party to apply this moment as a coolant too?

This jolt to democracy doesn’t have to be the end of the “Trump era” in the way his supporters fear it will. Trump may still seek to be a political force. But this could be the start of a new movement with new leadership for the Republican Party, new appreciation for the power of language, and new respect for returning to greater diplomacy on all sides. That includes elected officials, the media, the pundits and the ratings-obsessed cable news networks. It includes the special interest groups, organized labor leaders, rank-and-file citizens, social media users.