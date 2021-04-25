Chicago Tribune: The unsubtle duping of Illinois voters on redistricting reform

Lawmakers, legislative leaders and Pritzker often talk about the need for ethics reform. A sweeping corruption investigation that has ensnared numerous Democrats, including former House Speaker Michael Madigan, is the fuel for those discussions.

But there may be no greater breach of ethics than what will unfold if the politicians draw their own districts again, as they did in 2011, perpetuating politics over the people and reaffirming one-party rule for years to come.

Before he ran for governor, Pritzker not only spoke of the need to get politicians out of the process, he donated $50,000 of his own money toward the effort. Now he’ll only say he’s for a “fair map.” Defined by whom?

House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch while a rank-and-file member in 2016 penned an op-ed in a local newspaper, calling an independent commission a “win-win” in a process that “has often been criticized as too political and one where voters are left without a voice.”

The independent commission provides protections “that will prevent minority populations from being unfairly lumped into as few legislative districts as possible, as a way to dilute their representation.” And he signed off by promising to “continue to fight to get this measure passed and put on the ballot for voters …”