Chicago Tribune: The unsubtle duping of Illinois voters on redistricting reform

There may be no more stark a case of Illinois voters being hoodwinked by their own elected officials than the empty rhetoric from state legislators supporting independent maps. You would be hard-pressed to find one lawmaker out of the 177 in Springfield who hasn’t campaigned on, voted for or expressed publicly the need to get politicians out of the process of drawing their own districts.
Yet the process, now underway in Springfield, is a repeat so far of the politicians picking you, instead of you picking them. New legislative maps are being drawn and worse, they’re charging ahead using flimsy population estimates.
The politicians have not removed themselves. They did not allow voters to amend the state constitution to change the process. They did not set up an independent commission to oversee the once-every-10-years exercise. They did not put it on the ballot. They are, once again, putting self-interest and politics above the people.
Get ready because sometime before they adjourn on or around May 31, you can bet the Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly will pop a new map of legislative districts onto the House and Senate floors for a vote. The map will heavily favor their reelection prospects.
Only public pressure, court rulings down the road or a veto from Gov. J.B. Pritzker could change the likely outcome of a partisan map.
Lawmakers, legislative leaders and Pritzker often talk about the need for ethics reform. A sweeping corruption investigation that has ensnared numerous Democrats, including former House Speaker Michael Madigan, is the fuel for those discussions.
But there may be no greater breach of ethics than what will unfold if the politicians draw their own districts again, as they did in 2011, perpetuating politics over the people and reaffirming one-party rule for years to come.
Before he ran for governor, Pritzker not only spoke of the need to get politicians out of the process, he donated $50,000 of his own money toward the effort. Now he’ll only say he’s for a “fair map.” Defined by whom?
House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch while a rank-and-file member in 2016 penned an op-ed in a local newspaper, calling an independent commission a “win-win” in a process that “has often been criticized as too political and one where voters are left without a voice.”
The independent commission provides protections “that will prevent minority populations from being unfairly lumped into as few legislative districts as possible, as a way to dilute their representation.” And he signed off by promising to “continue to fight to get this measure passed and put on the ballot for voters …”
But now that Welch in a position to make real change, to lead on an issue that has sidelined voters for so long, that passionate op-ed is forgotten. Politics has taken the lead instead.
In the Senate, numerous Democratic incumbents have signed onto or sponsored bills in recent years supporting remap reform, including Sens. Scott Bennett of Champaign, Melinda Bush of Grayslake, Rachelle Crowe of Glen Carbon, Bill Cunningham of Chicago, Laura Ellman of Naperville, Laura Fine of Glenview, Ann Gillespie of Arlington Heights, Suzy Glowiak Hilton of Western Springs, David Koehler of Peoria, Julie Morrison of Lake Forest, Laura Murphy of Des Plaines and Steve Stadelman of Rockford.
Their party holds a supermajority in the Senate. Don’t let them get away with more empty rhetoric on why there is no independent commission, and why their party leaders are now behind closed doors drawing a map with districts drawn to protect their incumbency.
“They are absolutely dead silent on this issue,” House GOP Leader Jim Durkin tells us. “This is an extension of the Madigan playbook.”
Voters, if you’re tired of one-party dominance in Springfield, if you’re frustrated by the empty promises on redistricting reform, now is the time to speak up and to contact your legislator. The clock is running. Legislators are hoping you won’t notice.