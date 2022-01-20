Chicago Tribune: The Kremlin’s menace grows. How will the West respond?

Putin’s actions over the years have forced NATO to once again regard Russia as an existential threat. It’s why the U.S. and its Western allies must show far more resolve against Putin than they did when he stole Crimea from Ukraine. ... What form that resolve takes remains to be seen, though harsh sanctions such as cutting off Russia from the global financial system, along with fully arming the Ukrainian insurgency that would follow any invasion, should be part of the arsenal.

Biden should also reconsider his reluctance to impose sanctions on Russia’s coveted Nord Stream 2 pipeline to bring natural gas to Germany. For the Kremlin, the project isn’t just an economic boon — it represents another key energy tool that it can use as political leverage against Europe. Germany sees Nord Stream as vital to its economy, but top German leaders now say shutting down Nord Stream should be on the table if Russia invades Ukraine.

Biden and Democrats in Congress were able to help defeat Republican legislation in the Senate that would have slapped sanctions on Nord Stream 2. Germany’s warming to the idea of Nord Stream sanctions, and the Biden administration should follow suit.