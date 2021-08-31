Chicago Tribune: The jury is still out on ShotSpotter deterring crime

Stemming the tide of gun violence that paralyzes so many Chicago neighborhoods is an all-hands-on-deck endeavor. It requires commitment from community leaders, churches, street outreach activists, everyday citizens and aldermen as well as cops.

And the Chicago Police Department’s role doesn’t just involve officers. Technology plays a pivotal part.

That is, as long as the value of that technology bears out on the streets, is shown to be cost-effective and makes crime-fighting more successful.

The jury is still out on one of the Chicago Police Department’s most trumpeted tools — ShotSpotter, gunshot detection technology that uses acoustic sensors to pinpoint the location of suspected shots fired so officers can be quickly dispatched to the scene to investigate. In theory, the technology should lead to faster responses by cops to gunshots being fired in neighborhoods, more gun-related arrests and thus a safer city.

But a new report from the city’s inspector general’s office raises disturbing questions about ShotSpotter technology, and the police department’s use of it.