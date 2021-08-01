Chicago Tribune: Police union bosses say yes to reforms in proposed contract. Good for cops, good for the city.

Those reforms include ending a 40-year ban on the investigation of anonymous complaints about police misconduct. That ban discourages alleged victims of police abuse and misconduct from stepping forward. The tentative agreement also would bar officers from changing their testimony about an incident after they view video of what happened and regard officers who report potential misconduct by other cops as acting in the “highest traditions of public service.” According to the city, the Chicago Police Department has had a practice of refusing to reward or recognize an officer who reports misconduct.

Officers shouldn’t have any qualms about the money side of the contract: a 20% raise over an eight-year span, 10.5% of which is retroactive to 2017 when the last contract expired, and 9.5% coming over the next four years. That mirrors the pay raises firefighters and police supervisors received in their latest contracts. Rank-and-file officers will have to vote on the proposed agreement, as will the City Council. Cops and aldermen should say yes to this contract.