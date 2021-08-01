Chicago Tribune: Police union bosses say yes to reforms in proposed contract. Good for cops, good for the city.

Reform isn’t optional for the Chicago Police Department. It’s mandated by the consent decree imposed by the federal government after the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald, a Black teen, by a white police officer. But even with the weight of the Justice Department behind it, the consent decree still needs a crucial component — buy-in from rank-and-file police officers.
Getting cops on board with the decree’s edicts isn’t easy. In 2018, the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police pulled out all stops against court-mandated police reforms, claiming that the push for a consent decree was “costing lives.”
The union unsuccessfully sought court intervention to roadblock the consent decree process and argued that federal oversight would prevent officers from doing their jobs. “We will continue to fight the imposition of this consent decree to protect our officers and the public,” Kevin Graham, FOP president at the time, said in a union blog in 2018, “ … because our elected officials have decided not to.”
Now, however, the city is poised to take another step toward meaningful police reform. The tentative agreement reached between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Fraternal Order of Police leaders on a new union contract for officers includes several consent decree reforms aimed at infusing the department with more accountability and transparency.
Those reforms include ending a 40-year ban on the investigation of anonymous complaints about police misconduct. That ban discourages alleged victims of police abuse and misconduct from stepping forward. The tentative agreement also would bar officers from changing their testimony about an incident after they view video of what happened and regard officers who report potential misconduct by other cops as acting in the “highest traditions of public service.” According to the city, the Chicago Police Department has had a practice of refusing to reward or recognize an officer who reports misconduct.
Officers shouldn’t have any qualms about the money side of the contract: a 20% raise over an eight-year span, 10.5% of which is retroactive to 2017 when the last contract expired, and 9.5% coming over the next four years. That mirrors the pay raises firefighters and police supervisors received in their latest contracts. Rank-and-file officers will have to vote on the proposed agreement, as will the City Council. Cops and aldermen should say yes to this contract.
The consent decree contains a broad gamut of other reforms that aren’t part of the proposed agreement, but this contract puts the department on the right path. As long as officers and their union leadership resist reform, the culture within the department that has allowed misconduct — and the covering up of that misconduct — will continue to corrode the relationship between police and community. Officers need to see the consent decree not as an impediment to their jobs, as the Fraternal Order of Police has claimed in the past, but as a blueprint for safer, more effective policing.
It took too long to get to this point — four years from the end of the last contract until now. Lightfoot, who has been negotiating with the union since taking office two years ago, blamed its leadership for “refusing, literally refusing, to get to the table … I told them over and over again, we’re not going to talk about money unless we talk about accountability.”
The consent decree demands much more from the Chicago Police Department than what’s included in the new police contract. It overhauls the department’s use of force training, body camera policies and recruitment, hiring and promotions practices. It calls for commitments to community policing, de-escalation techniques and training in dealing with individuals with mental health or behavioral issues. ... Negotiations over consent decree reforms are far from over.
The proposed agreement is just one step toward forging stronger bonds of trust between police and neighborhoods — but it’s a promising one. Police reform isn’t something that happens over the course of weeks or months. It takes time. But it won’t happen at all without buy-in from cops. A contract that embraces that buy-in is a step in the right direction.