Chicago Tribune: Play ball! This is not the moment for owners, or players, to put greed first

In normal times, the ongoing dispute between the owners of Major League Baseball and the players would be irritating.

Businesses near Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago are having to staff up without knowing when the first pitch actually will be thrown. Season ticket holders don’t know whether the product they are buying will be delivered despite years of increased prices. Families planning outings cannot be sure that disappointment does not lie ahead for the kids.

But only a fool would see this moment as normal.

Let’s start with the impact of COVID-19. There was no ability to see live baseball in summer 2020, and capacity restrictions and safety protocols loomed over most of 2021. This was devastating for businesses around America’s ballparks, and for cities in general.

But the mask mandate now has been lifted and comfort levels with getting out have increased. Opening day 2022 should have been a joyous expression of personal freedom, of getting out again to the ballpark, experiencing the smell of steaming hot dogs, hearing the crack of the bat and the roar of a full capacity crowd. Offering such an experience is not just a business duty, it is a moral obligation from owners who, over the years, have enjoyed all kinds of largesse from public purses.

Add in the devastating crisis in Ukraine, which is contributing to a growing global malaise and worries about the loss of innocent lives, the dislocation of millions, inflation, assets falling in value, 401(k)s dropping, even nuclear accident or war, and the dispute between millionaires and billionaires that already has led to canceled games looks even more petty and, frankly, pathetic.

This is especially true since baseball, which often struggles to compete with other major league sports, markets itself as “America’s Pastime,” a wholesome, historically rich tradition that forms a part of the fabric of this nation.

With so much else unsettled and unstable, it is both absurd and profoundly self-involved to ask Americans to care about the minutiae of this particular dispute. This is dereliction of duty on the part of the owners. Regular season baseball games have not been canceled due to a labor dispute for 27 years.

And this is the moment to blow up that streak? ...

For Cubs fans, the situation is yet more egregious. Season ticket holders have been battered on all sides by the exit of most of the team’s marquee players. Where once they could sell tickets they could not use on online marketplaces, those loyal fans have found that they now cannot recover the face value of their tickets. Worse, they have to give a further cut of resales to the owners.

In recent years, the Ricketts and other MLB owners have argued that they were justified in raising prices because of the rules of variable pricing and the demand clearly visible on secondary markets. We plow it back into the game, they claimed. Really? That demand has blown up, but ticket prices have not fallen. No wonder some season ticket holders have had enough.

Who is most at fault here? We’d argue the owners, given that they locked out the players and dragged their feet on negotiations, but who even cares?

As the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan wrote, “like Lucy pulling away the football seconds before Charlie Brown’s attempted kick, the owners and players (have) pulled the rug out from under their fans.” Exactly.

And we say again: Charlie Brown’s kick was coming at a moment when we all very badly need to see his foot hit the ball.

Sullivan had some rhetorical questions: “Do any fans really care how much a first- or second-year player makes? Or how high the payroll thresholds go for the luxury tax? Or whether the sides implement a pitch clock and eliminate defensive shifts?”

We’ll answer them. No. They do not. Especially not now. ...

Does anyone involved in baseball actually read the news or bother to take the pulse of their customers?

And there’s another thing sticking in our craw. The stadium sportsbooks under construction.

As we’ve written before, these strikingly large gambling emporiums likely will change the face of a family day at the ballpark. They are serving legitimate demand, sure, but they also will bring with them social ills to these neighborhoods. And they will add plenty of cold, hard cash to the owners’ bottom lines.

They certainly don’t deserve to open in any form until this dispute is settled, given that their entire justification (not that we bought it) was as an addition to the game-day experience. The residents of Wrigleyville and elsewhere will be justifiably enraged if the Cubs are taking bets without playing ball. The City Council would be justified right now in revoking, or conditioning, its approval, especially given the paltry size of the city’s take.

So, here’s our solution. Put all baseball parties in a room and lock the door. Tell them not to come out until there is a deal. Tell them canceling more games is not an option. Just get it done. For all our sakes.

“America’s Pastime?” Time to prove this is not some big lie.