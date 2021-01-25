Chicago Tribune: O'Hare's invisible man. How does someone live at the airport undetected for nearly 3 months?

Questions abound in the bizarre tale surrounding Aditya Singh, the man found living at O’Hare International Airport for nearly three months. The biggest is the most obvious: How could security personnel at O’Hare, one of the world’s busiest airports, fail to notice someone living in a secured area, turning it into his own Airbnb?

The Jan. 16 arrest of Singh, 36, evokes comparisons to “The Terminal,” the 2004 movie in which Tom Hanks plays an international traveler with an invalid passport who lives at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport for nine months. Singh’s case is quite different. In the movie, authorities allowed Hanks’ character to live at the airport while they figured out what to do with him. Singh is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport, along with misdemeanor theft.

In October, Singh was supposed to head from Los Angeles to India with a stopover at O’Hare. But he never made it to India and instead began living in a secured part of O’Hare, hanging out in gate areas and strolling through Terminals 1, 2 and 3, authorities say. Friends reached by the Tribune said Singh posed no danger but was afraid to travel due to COVID and viewed his time at the airport as a “karmic lesson.”