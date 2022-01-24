Chicago Tribune: Nonprofit ownership is no panacea for media outlets

But the bigger challenge, we think, will be reporting honestly on the powerful foundations with budgets in the billions that are part of this merger and that deserve the same scrutiny as government entities or corporations.

That’s compounded here both by the presence on the new Sun-Times board of directors of Kristen Mack, the managing director for communications for the MacArthur Foundation, and the identity of the chair of the WBEZ board, Brian Traubert, husband of former U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, the sister of Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The Pritzker Traubert Foundation is a supporter of this deal.

We’ve no reason to believe any of these high-achieving Chicagoans will impede editorial independence, but wise heads will look for certitude. Penny Pritzker, who has many talents, could run again for office or occupy a key government position in a future J.B. Pritzker administration. What happens then?

And has Mack attested that MacArthur, a cultural powerhouse and gatekeeper in progressive circles, won’t interfere with any future Sun-Times reporting on itself? Transparency will be required, as will some promise of fairness toward Republican points of view. ...