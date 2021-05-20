Chicago Tribune: No more side-eye for the maskless

So let’s proceed, masks on or off based on our personal comfort levels, without disapproval.

In Indiana, most counties have dropped mask mandates completely. The state of Michigan is following the CDC guidelines for mask-wearing with businesses able to implement stricter rules. Wisconsin establishments have been dropping mask mandates, prior to the CDC recommendations, after a state Supreme Court ruling two months ago struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate.

In Illinois, the mask rules are not universal. Local governments and businesses still can implement their own policies, and many have. If your gym wants to kick you out for not masking up, it can. If your grocery store keeps a mask policy in place, you still have to follow it. And if you’re in any health care setting, the CDC strongly recommends a continuation of face coverings.

But the shaming — the confrontations and the glaring at people not wearing masks — comes to an end. Right?

In a letter to the editor published online Wednesday by the Chicago Tribune, Chicago resident David Whiteis suggests public health officials encourage unmasking for vaccinated people as a measure to protect our mental health.