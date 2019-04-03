Lori Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor and the ninth candidate to jump into the race for Chicago mayor 11 months ago, won election Tuesday in a nearly 3-to-1 landslide over establishment candidate Toni Preckwinkle, an early favorite in a crowded field. A likely reaction from the Chicago Home for Experienced Political Pros: How'd that happen? ...
Lightfoot will take her oath of office next month, replacing two-term Mayor Rahm Emanuel. He leaves City Hall steadier financially than when he took office in 2011 — though Chicago and its taxpayers still face deep debts and structural deficits. ...
So who's the mayor-elect who must confront all of this? The Ohio-born Lightfoot, 56, lives on the city's Near Northwest Side with her wife, Amy Eshleman, and their 11-year-old daughter. Lightfoot got into the race in May 2018 to challenge Emanuel, who had appointed her to two police oversight posts but who, she thought, wasn't addressing Chicago's underdeveloped neighborhoods or the exodus of residents from them. After Emanuel announced in September he wouldn't run again, some higher-profile candidates jumped in.
Lightfoot mounted a strong, steady campaign that broke nearly every rule in Chicago's political playbook. Pundits dismissed her viability early on, saying she had "no path" to victory: What was the constituency for a black, gay corporate attorney facing a field of mostly insiders? ...
Lightfoot comes across in person as reserved. But she dove into retail politicking and handshaking. Rather than relying solely on paid advertising, she went everywhere and met with everyone. She also ran on ideas. ...
How Lightfoot embraced running for mayor, and how Chicagoans citywide embraced her, brought refreshing change to Chicago politics. She broke the typical campaign template and won. We think she'll govern just as capably.