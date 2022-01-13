Chicago Tribune: Leaders often fail to follow their own rules

Social media is full of invective against fellow citizens who do not follow the writer’s views of desirable COVID-19 restrictions. But it’s far easier to virtue signal or rail against others than to actually follow those rules yourself.
Exhibit A? Politicians.
We had Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez cavorting maskless in Florida, of all places, over the New Year’s weekend, hugging and kissing folks on the patio of a packed-to-the-gills Miami Beach bar. Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell was also photographed in that same resort, chilling maskless in a hotel lobby right after cursing on social media at those who don’t wear masks.
Earlier in the pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly attended a birthday party at a swanky restaurant even as he told fellow Californians to stay locked down. And in April 2020, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians to avoid Easter travel, only to head up to his own vacation cottage.
But all these examples pale in comparison to the doings of the British prime minister, Conservative leader Boris Johnson, who is fighting for his political life after news leaked of a huge BYOB garden party on the grounds of his official residence in May 2020. One-hundred people were invited. At the time, government regulations allowed ordinary Britains to meet just one other friend.
Johnson denied that he had knowledge of any such party. The credibility of that denial surely ended at the moment when he walked into the very party of which he claimed to have no knowledge and picked up what is known in Chicago as a brewski.
British people, most of whom have broken a few mandates and recommendations themselves, have mostly forgiven several previous Johnson transgressions of this kind, as they have those of other officials. But for many, this one is a smug garden party too far. Humor columnists are having a field day, and rightly so, but those who stayed away from important family gatherings for the common good are struggling to see the joke.
This has been a bear of a last two years, but it hasn’t eradicated our right to expect our leaders, if not to share our sacrifices, then at least to tell us the truth.