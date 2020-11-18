Chicago Tribune: Kim Ng smashes a glass ceiling in baseball

Other women have taken on larger roles in baseball in recent years. Three teams, the Yankees, the San Francisco Giants and the Cubs, now have female assistant coaches. Eve Rosenbaum is the Baltimore Orioles’ director of baseball development. Jean Afterman is a New York Yankees assistant general manager, and Raquel Ferreira is an executive vice president and assistant GM with the Boston Red Sox.

In a statement tweeted by the Yankees, Afterman sums it up well: “Her hiring demonstrates what I have long said, that to be a GM in Major League Baseball, you need intelligence, vision and experience. These qualities of leadership, which Kim possesses in abundance, are gender-blind.”

GMs need to be skilled talent finders.

They must love to compete, and hate to lose. They need to show a keen sense for money management in a world of salary caps and multimillion dollar contracts. And they must show the vision it takes to chart a course to a championship. Finding someone who checks all those boxes is all about a person’s skill set, not gender.