Chicago Tribune: Janice Jackson is leaving Chicago Public Schools. Who could blame her?

One of Chicago Public Schools’ great success stories announced Monday she will leave the job when her contract is up in June. CEO Janice Jackson said it was time to hand the baton to someone else after four years of overseeing the district.
This is a loss — for students, teachers, taxpayers. For the city.
Jackson was not only a product of Chicago schools, she guided the district through near-constant turbulence with the leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union and a pandemic that forced every school district across the country to reinvent learning.
“Kids need to be in school every day,” Jackson repeated during a news conference Monday. “We all pushed hard to get our kids back sooner ... and here we are today. As we look to the fall, we know a lot more about this disease. We have the money to do this safely.”
CTU remained a constant challenge for Jackson, dealing with a teachers strike in the fall of 2019, despite teachers receiving a generous contract proposal from the beginning; the union pushing for an elected school board, which if passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker will make the job of the next CEO even more treacherous; and the union winning from Pritzker the right to strike more easily, locking kids out of school buildings.
For Jackson, it had to be difficult to focus on kids’ educations when the adults in the system kept prioritizing themselves.
Jackson said she had been thinking about leaving for some time and alerted Mayor Lori Lightfoot of her plan to step aside. The district’s chief operating officer is leaving too, and the chief education officer announced her departure in March.
Having watched Jackson’s calm, unflappable demeanor in the face of daily — hourly — crises and provocations from CTU leadership, the Board of Education in the job search to replace her might want to put that requirement at the top of the “help wanted” sign. The city school system needs a steady, strong leader who won’t wilt under pressure. That was Jackson.