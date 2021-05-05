Chicago Tribune: Janice Jackson is leaving Chicago Public Schools. Who could blame her?

One of Chicago Public Schools’ great success stories announced Monday she will leave the job when her contract is up in June. CEO Janice Jackson said it was time to hand the baton to someone else after four years of overseeing the district.

This is a loss — for students, teachers, taxpayers. For the city.

Jackson was not only a product of Chicago schools, she guided the district through near-constant turbulence with the leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union and a pandemic that forced every school district across the country to reinvent learning.

“Kids need to be in school every day,” Jackson repeated during a news conference Monday. “We all pushed hard to get our kids back sooner ... and here we are today. As we look to the fall, we know a lot more about this disease. We have the money to do this safely.”