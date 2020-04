Chicago Tribune: Illinois’ shameless, dishonest ask for a federal bailout

At the same time Illinois lawmakers were ignoring the growing crisis, they were adding benefits and beneficiaries, including union officials and teacher union lobbyists who substitute-taught for one day to “qualify” for the Teachers Retirement System. Those abuses, shockingly, were ruled constitutional by the Illinois Supreme Court. That’s how un-seriously this state’s leaders have dealt with state resources.

By 2013, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had charged the state of Illinois with fraud for “misleading municipal bond investors” about the state’s chronic underfunding of its pension obligations. Was anyone held directly accountable? No. Did lawmakers change their ways in subsequent budget years? No.

Even as the state made pension payments during the budget impasse under former Gov. Bruce Rauner, the liabilities of the pension funds have continued to climb. So, no, taxpayers around the country should not be responsible for rescuing Illinois, which is $8.4 billion behind in past-due bills — in spite of the recent economic boom.

Ever heard the one about the man who kills his parents and then begs for mercy because he’s an orphan? That’s Springfield, destroying the state’s finances and then seeking a bailout. ...