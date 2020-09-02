Chicago Tribune: Heading into Labor Day, Chicago mayhem is out of control

Lumes Pancake House in Morgan Park on Chicago's far southwest side is a regular stop for the after-church crowd. If you don't know it, you've been someplace similar. Friendly. Busy. Open for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant adjoins a residential neighborhood. A hot dog stand and sports center sit a block away, both frequented by moms with strollers and kids on bikes.

If you were at the pancake house Sunday just before 2 p.m., eating eggs or French toast under the outdoor tent, you know what happened: another of this summer's brazen shootings. It was an unhinged scene from Chicago 2020 that brings to mind — much as you might wish to deny it — the notorious Chicago of Al Capone's era.

According to police and Chicago Tribune reporting, a white Audi pulled up to the restaurant. Three men headed into the tent and started firing. They knew whom they wanted to kill, a 31-year-old man having a meal with several people, including the mother of his 3-month-old daughter and the baby. After shooting their target, Devon Welsh, the suspects stood over him and shot him again. Welsh died, and four others were hit by gunfire. As the Audi fled, someone else in the restaurant sprinted outside, fired back at the vehicle and then ran off.

The restaurant, with five people bleeding on the ground, erupted into chaos as patrons dialed 911 for help.