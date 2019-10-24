Anyone who has ever owned a dog knows the experience can have its
, um, drawbacks. Dogs of our acquaintance have been known to shred rolls of toilet paper, gobble food off counters, bark furiously at squirrels and letter carriers, barf on rugs, whine to be walked no matter what the weather and require expensive , time-consuming visits to the veterinarian , sometimes after midnight.
But science has found a definite upside. Owning a dog
, it seems, can enhance your health. A survey of research covering nearly 4 million people in the journal “Circulation” reached the conclusion that on average, keeping a canine companion reduces the overall risk of death by 24% and the chance of dying from cardiovascular disease by nearly a third. It all translates into longer lifespans — giving new meaning to the term “dog years.”
The experts at “Circulation” have some ideas to explain this
phenomenon. “Several studies have shown that acquiring a dog perforce increases physical exercise (as anyone who has unsuccessfully tried to sleep past the time of a dog’s routine morning walk can attest),” notes an editorial. It pushes people outdoors, and as your dad may have told you, fresh air never killed anyone.
Both purebreds and mutts also tend to “reduce anxiety and loneliness, increase self-esteem and improve overall mood,” says “Circulation.” The overall effect is “large and sustained improvements in mental health.” You can tell that to any friend who says you’re insane to spend the cost of a used car on a Labrador retriever’s gall bladder surgery. ...
It has long been known that dogs have evolved to gain the indulgence of humans, through adoring eyes, wagging tails and sheer enthusiasm. What our naive four-legged friends clearly do not realize is that we get the better of the deal. They deter burglars, quickly remove messes from the kitchen floor, provide warmth on winter nights and exhibit boundless faith in our fallible selves. All we have to do is provide for their every need. If yours is not one of the 48 million American homes equipped with these mobile therapeutic devices, you can always visit the nearest animal shelter, which should have many adorable options. You can improve a dog’s life while you’re saving your own. Shelters also offer cats — which independent research on the part of the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board indicates are a boon to the body and soul. Oh, and they don’t bark.
Maybe adding a four-legged member to your household will add days to your life. It will certainly add life to your days.
No. 1: Labrador retriever
Total registered dogs: 1,718 National ranking: 1st Cross-breed included in total: Labradoodle (105) "The sweet-faced, lovable Labrador retriever is America's most popular dog breed. Labs are friendly, outgoing, and high-spirited companions who have more than enough affection to go around for a family looking for a medium-to-large dog."
-- American Kennel Club
KEVIN LILLARD, CAPITAL NEWSPAPERS
No. 2: Poodle
Total registered dogs: 811 National ranking: 7th Cross-breeds included in total: Goldendoodle (198), Labradoodle (105), cockapoo (79), yorkiepoo (13), schnoodle (13), and maltipoo (9) "Whether standard, miniature, or toy, and either black, white, or apricot, the poodle stands proudly among dogdom’s true aristocrats. Beneath the curly, hypoallergenic coat is an elegant athlete and companion for all reasons and seasons." -- American Kennel Club
Pictured above, Sami Taylor, then a UW-Madison sophomore, waits for her mom, Mary, with her 9-year-old toy poodle, Bailey, on a paddle board in 2015.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
No. 3: Golden retriever
Total registered dogs: 722 National ranking: 3rd Cross-breed included in total: Goldendoodle (198) "The golden retriever, an exuberant Scottish gundog of great beauty, stands among America’s most popular dog breeds. They are serious workers at hunting, guiding the blind, and search-and-rescue, but they have an endearing silly streak." -- American Kennel Club
Pictured above, Erica Wilson, a student at Madison Area Technical College, relaxes with her golden retriever, Augie, during an early fall outing to Bascom Hill in 2015.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
No. 4: Beagle
Total registered dogs: 404 National ranking: 6th Cross-breed included in total: Puggle (41) "Not only is the beagle an excellent hunting dog and loyal companion, it is also happy-go-lucky, funny, and — thanks to its pleading expression — cute. They were bred to hunt in packs, so they enjoy company and are generally easygoing." -- American Kennel Club
Pictured above, Max, a beagle trained to detect bed bugs, works in a room at the Concourse Hotel in 2009.
THE CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES
No. 5: Shih tzu
Total registered dogs: 306 National ranking: 20th Cross-breed included in total: Teddy Bear/Zuchon (61) "That face! Those big dark eyes looking up at you with that sweet expression! It’s no surprise that shih tzu owners have been so delighted with this little 'Lion Dog' for a thousand years. Where shih tzu go, giggles and mischief follow."
-- American Kennel Club
No. 6: German shepherd
Total registered dogs: 295 National ranking: 2nd "Generally considered dogkind’s finest all-purpose worker, the German shepherd dog is a large, agile, muscular dog of noble character and high intelligence. Loyal, confident, courageous, and steady, the GSD is truly a dog lover’s delight." -- American Kennel Club
Pictured above, German shepherd Rumor, named Best in Show at the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Show, runs free on the property of Kent Boyles, his part-owner and handler, near Edgerton.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
No. 7: Border collie
Total registered dogs: 294 National ranking: 38th "A remarkably bright workaholic, the border collie is an amazing dog — maybe a bit too amazing for owners without the time, energy or means to keep it occupied. These energetic dogs will settle down for cuddle time when the workday is done." -- American Kennel Club
Pictured above, Chele Isaac plays with her border collie Pippa.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
No. 8: Siberian husky
Total registered dogs: 249 National ranking: 12th "The Siberian husky, a thickly coated, compact sled dog of medium size and great endurance, was developed to work in packs, pulling light loads at moderate speeds over vast frozen expanses. Sibes are friendly, fastidious, and dignified." -- American Kennel Club
Pictured above, Stacia Munson and her Siberian husky Nico.
RORY O'DRISCOLL, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE ARCHIVES
No. 9: Chihuahua
Total registered dogs: 234 National ranking: 32nd Cross-breed included in total: Chiweenie (4) "The Chihuahua is a tiny dog with a huge personality. A national symbol of Mexico, these alert and amusing 'purse dogs' stand among the oldest breeds of the Americas, with a lineage going back to the ancient kingdoms of pre-Columbian times." -- American Kennel Club
Pictured above, Carrin Wahl, of Madison, gives her chihuahua, Franky, some love at Tenney Park in 2015.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
No. 10: Australian shepherd
Total registered dogs: 231 National ranking: 17th "The Australian shepherd, a lean, tough ranch dog, is one of those 'only in America' stories: a European breed perfected in California by way of Australia. Fixtures on the rodeo circuit, they are closely associated with the cowboy life." -- American Kennel Club
Pictured above, Comet, an Australian shepherd, jumps over his owner in pursuit of a flying disc in 2010 at an Onalaska event.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE ARCHIVES
No. 11: Pit bull family
Total registered dogs: 221 Breeds included in family: Bull terrier, Staffordshire bull terrier and American Staffordshire terrier National ranking: 60th, 82nd and 83rd respectively "The American Staffordshire terrier, known to their fans as AmStaffs, are smart, confident, good-natured companions. Their courage is proverbial. A responsibly bred, well-socialized AmStaff is a loyal, trustworthy friend to the end." -- American Kennel Club
Pictured above, Abner, left, and Polly take a break during playtime at the Dane County Humane Society in 2009.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
No. 12: Bichon frise
Total registered dogs: 207 National ranking: 46th Cross-breed included in total: Teddy bear/Zuchon (61) "The small but sturdy and resilient bichon frise stands among the world’s great 'personality dogs.' Since antiquity, these irresistible canine comedians have relied on charm, beauty, and intelligence to weather history’s ups and downs."
-- American Kennel Club
Svenska Mässan, via Wikimedia Commons
No. 13: Boxer
Total registered dogs: 193 National ranking: 11th "Loyalty, affection, intelligence, work ethic, and good looks: Boxers are the whole doggy package. Bright and alert, sometimes silly, but always courageous, the boxer has been among America’s most popular dog breeds for a very long time."
-- American Kennel Club
No. 14: Dachshund
Total registered dogs: 192 National ranking: 13th Cross-breed included in total: Chiweenie (4) "The famously long, low silhouette, ever-alert expression, and bold, vivacious personality of the dachshund have made him a superstar of the canine kingdom. Dachshunds come in two sizes and in three coat types of various colors and patterns." -- American Kennel Club
Pictured aboue, Nitrous, a miniature dachshund, jaunts along West Washington Avenue in Wisconsin Badgers gear with owner and UW-Madison student Tori Tarnutzer in 2008.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
No. 15: Cocker spaniel
Total registered dogs: 179 National ranking: 29th Cross-breed included in total: Cockapoo (79) "The merry and frolicsome cocker spaniel, with his big, dreamy eyes and impish personality, is one of the world’s best-loved breeds. They were developed as hunting dogs, but cockers gained their wide popularity as all-around companions." -- American Kennel Club
Pictured above, cocker spaniel Ringo gets fluffed up by groomer Kris Bloomdahl fluffs during a 2013 dog show in Winona, Minnesota.
WINONA DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES
No. 16 (Tie): Pug
Total registered dogs: 170 National ranking: 31st Cross-breed included in total: Puggle (41) "Once the mischievous companion of Chinese emperors, and later the mascot of Holland’s royal House of Orange, the small but solid pug is today adored by his millions of fans around the world. Pugs live to love and to be loved in return." -- American Kennel Club
Pictured above, Bill Ellington walks his three pugs, Paris, foreground, Patsy, tan, and Shadow, in back, in Madison in 2010.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
No. 16 (Tie): Australian cattle dog
Total registered dogs: 170 National ranking: 56th "The compact but muscular Australian cattle dog, also called blue heeler or Queensland heeler, is related to Australia’s famous wild dog, the Dingo. These resilient herders are intelligent enough to routinely outsmart their owners." -- American Kennel Club
Pictured above, Australian cattle dog Kiara at a Dogs on the Square event in Madison in 2011.
MICHELLE STOCKER, THE CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES
No. 18: Schnauzer family
Total registered dogs: 163 Breeds included in family: Miniature, giant and standard schnauzers National ranking: 18th, 80th and 90th respectively "The bold, bewhiskered standard schnauzer is a high-spirited farm dog from Germany. They are the sometimes-willful but ever reliable medium-sized members of the schnauzer family of breeds. The standard's sporty look is a canine classic." -- American Kennel Club
Pictured above, Connor Skjervem walks with Calvin, Oscar and Max, miniature Schnauzers from left, and Barney, a goldendoodle in the middle, in Madison's Walnut Grove Park in 2014.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
No. 19: Yorkshire terrier
Total registered dogs: 143 National ranking: 9th Cross-breed included in total: Yorkiepoo (13) "Beneath the dainty, glossy, floor-length coat of a Yorkshire terrier beats the heart of a feisty, old-time terrier. Yorkies earned their living as ratters in mines and mills long before they became the beribboned lapdogs of Victorian ladies." -- American Kennel Club
Pictured above, Dennis Treinen, of Madison, a retired union member of Local 236, talks to passersby with his Yorkshire terriers Elvis, left, and Taz during LaborFest 2017 in Madison.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
No. 20: Corgi family
Total registered dogs: 138 Breeds included in family: Pembroke Welsh corgi and Cardigan Welsh corgi National ranking: 15th and 68th respectively "Among the most agreeable of all small housedogs, the Pembroke Welsh corgi is a strong, athletic, and lively little herder who is affectionate and companionable without being needy. They are one the world's most popular herding breeds." -- American Kennel Club
Pictured above, Rob Grilley gives his attention to his 12-year-old Pembroke Welsh corgie, Bryn, as he clears snow off the front steps of his home on Madison's East Side in 2016.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES