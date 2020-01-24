Chicago Tribune: From China to O’Hare: Healthy fear of the Wuhan coronavirus

O’Hare International Airport is now part of the global medical response to a mystery virus that has infected hundreds of people in China. Anyone flying to the United States from Wuhan, the origin point of the illness, will be routed through one of five airports, including O’Hare, for a health screening.

There are two ways for governments and individuals to react to the spread of a deadly new respiratory virus: Take it seriously or take your chances. The Wuhan coronavirus can be deadly, having killed at least 18 people. Cases have been identified in China, Hong Kong and several other countries, including the United States.

Perhaps this outbreak will dissipate, but wishful thinking isn’t a strategy. The risk exists that any such respiratory virus, if not contained, may spread aggressively. The great fear is pandemic, an uncontrolled eruption of cases that could sicken thousands, or millions. The influenza pandemic of 1918, which began as a strain of bird flu, killed an estimated 675,000 Americans and 50 million people worldwide.

The 21st century is a new era of viral concern and response, in which serious communicable diseases can spread globally due partly to the ease of air travel. Ebola and bird flu outbreaks were dangerous, especially the deadly Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014-16.