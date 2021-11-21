Chicago Tribune: Fixing free speech on campuses such as the University of Chicago beats creating new schools

Few others in academic leadership took so bold and principled a stand. Some, such as Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro, who will step down next year, offered support but also ran into massive on-campus resistance for their stance. This has not been an easy fight for anyone, and the battle shows no signs of being over.

So it wasn’t surprising to see Zimmer’s name on the list of illustrious academics supporting a new academic institution, the University of Austin. As announced earlier this month, this effort is designed to birth a new private school that will be dedicated to the liberal arts and open to all manner of intellectual thought. Others who expressed support include former Harvard University President Lawrence H. Summers and Brown University economics professor Glenn Loury, a Black freethinker who works in an especially challenging campus environment.

Without question, the impulse to create this new school was motivated by the sense that some right-of-center thought was being squelched on American campuses. It was heralded by free speech advocates who work in the journalistic field, too, including Bari Weiss, formerly of The New York Times, and Andrew Sullivan, formerly of New York Magazine.