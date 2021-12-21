Chicago Tribune: Don't let our schools go back online

Parents in Illinois recently got a glimpse of the havoc the pandemic wreaked on student performance during 2021. Academic proficiency lagged badly, across the board. Income status didn’t matter, neither did demographics. At some Chicago high schools, no student met expectations in reading or math.
Imagine how much more damage would be done to students’ educational trajectories if school districts were forced to return to remote learning.
That’s exactly what Chicago Public Schools parents should have in mind, with their children now in the midst of winter break. During the Dec. 6-10 school week, C schools reported a COVID-19 case count of 764 students and 246 adults — a big leap from the 300 to 400 total cases weekly that the district was seeing in November.
Citywide, a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge has sent the case count soaring, to an average of 929 a day. Kenneth Fox, the Chicago district’s chief health officer, told school board members last week that “as the city goes, so goes CPS.”
The looming threat of the omicron variant is bound to make case counts even worse. And with students on winter break until Jan. 3, the district is bracing for a COVID-19 surge courtesy of children spending the holidays at gatherings teeming with relatives.
That sets up a doomsday scenario for Chicago schools — a return to remote learning that further worsens the derailment of students’ education, further isolates kids socially and emotionally, and unnecessarily imperils their futures. Struggles in school have a cumulative effect. What isn’t learned now will make what needs to be learned tomorrow that much more difficult.
But remote learning redux is avoidable. Chicago Public Schools is providing 150,000 COVID-19 test kits to families who live in neighborhoods designated as being at high risk for COVID-19, and elementary schools in communities designated as medium risk. For parents, the mission is straightforward and urgent. Test your children.
Families have been urged to test their children Dec. 28 and FedEx the kits back to Chicago schools that same day. Students who test positive will be quarantined for 10 days from the test date. “I ask parents, I plead with parents. Please take advantage of this if your school is in one of these communities,” Chicago schools CEO Pedro Martinez said at the district’s Dec. 15 board meeting. For the sake of students, for the sake of the city, we echo that plea.
The other way parents can pitch in is to get their children vaccinated, if they haven’t already done so. The district’s vaccination rates among students remain abysmal. As of last week, only 13.3% of students 5 to 11 had received at least one vaccine dose. Among students between 12 and 17, a little more than half had received one vaccine shot. Those statistics are hardly good news for a district straining to stave off a return to remote learning.
The pandemic has upended virtually every facet of our lives. Work from home is still the norm for many. The diversions we need to augment our days — dining out, heading out to a performance, seeing a favorite team in person — continue to require an assessment of how much risk is involved in doing something we once took for granted.
For children, however, the pandemic has had a disturbingly far-reaching effect. Remote learning veered the educational experience off track for many students. Chicago Public Schools, and its parents, cannot afford to let the damage build up. The prescription for avoiding a return to remote learning is simple. Mask up, test, and vaccinate.