Chicago Tribune: Does Bob Dunn really need $6.5B for Chicago transit hub?

The potential for many more Chicagoans to be working from home long after COVID-19 also raises big questions about the massive scale of office space Dunn wants to build — 9.45 million square feet of it. The pandemic created so much vacant retail and office space — does Chicago really need more glass and steel that it struggles to fill? Will existing building owners welcome their tax dollars going to fund more competition in a tough ongoing market?

Dunn doesn’t sound daunted by the prospect of the Bears U-Hauling out of Soldier Field for Arlington Heights. He has said he doesn’t think the team’s possible exit “affects our plans in a material way.” ... If the Bears stay, of course, it’s likely a ton of that game-day foot traffic would make its way to One Central’s big supply of restaurants, shops and music venues. If they leave, it’s a fair bet One Central would get eerily quiet on Sundays.

Big, bold plans have always intrigued us. For Chicago to compete globally, it has to think, dream and build on a daring scale. But with risk comes the need to assess the hit on taxpayers.

Dunn and his team have yet to make their case. He plans to submit to city officials a zoning application for his project later this month or in early November.