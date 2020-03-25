Chicago Tribune: Civil liberties in the time of coronavirus

Sensible vigilance, however, can veer into panic. During World War I, thousands of Americans were imprisoned merely for opposing the war. During World War II, the federal government interned 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry. Neither policy looks defensible in retrospect.

So any measures taken to combat the new coronavirus have to be scrutinized for necessity and value. Infringements on freedom should not be imposed without a very good reason, even in an emergency.

From a legal and constitutional point of view, governmental agencies have considerable authority to enforce rules to combat infectious diseases. The courts have generally been reluctant to interfere with these authorities. But their latitude is not unlimited. “The more restrictive the measures, the more medically validated justification you need,” says Colleen Connell, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois.

A nurse who had treated Ebola patients in West Africa in 2014 was involuntarily quarantined for three days when she arrived at the Newark, N.J., airport, on suspicion that she had been infected. She went to court, claiming violation of various rights. The suit ended in a settlement in which New Jersey agreed to grant certain protections to anyone quarantined, such as the right to a lawyer and the right to contest the decision.